BATH RESIDENTS ENJOY THE START OF SUMMER AT PEMBERLEY PLACE

Residents living in and around Anchor’s Pemberley Place development in Bath, Somerset celebrated the start of summer at the development, taking part in a recent open day with the sales team

Visitors were invited to the development to learn more about Anchor’s retirement living offering in Bath,and explore the beautifully manicured gardens. Afterwards, visitors enjoyed the sweet summertime refreshments on offer, including prosecco, cake, and strawberries and cream.

Pemberley Place is a retirement development with a selection of one and two-apartments specifically for buyers aged 55+, Pemberley Place is designed to make later living feel warm, vibrant and welcoming. Residents at the development have the peace of mind knowing that they have access to an award-winning wellness programme and 24/7 support, while onsite facilities include a residents’ lounge, hair and beauty salon, and a guest suite for visitors to stay.

Sandra Jeffrey, Sales Consultant, at Pemberley Place, comments: “The summer event was yet another lovely opportunity to get together and enjoy the heatwave with new customers at Pemberley Place and our current residents.

“We believe that retirement living should be characterised by good times, freedom, and community, and it was a pleasure to welcome potential homebuyers to the development to showcase the lifestyle at Pemberley Place. For those that missed out, it’s still possible to book a viewing with our dedicated sales team, or visit our café which is open to the public

For more information about Pemberley Place and apartments available, or to visit the show home, visit Pemberleyplace.org.uk or call 01225637542.