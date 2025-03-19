BBC Teach heads to the Eden Project for an Earth Day Live Lesson

BBC Teach heads to the Eden Project

Schools are invited to join hosts, Naomi Wilkinson and Lizzie Daly, for a BBC Teach Live Lesson to be broadcast on Earth Day, Tuesday, 22 April.

The lesson will follow the journey of the water cycle. Children will be taken on a trip deep inside the Eden Project’s Rainforest Biome to learn about the constant movement of water. During their rainforest ‘expedition’, they will be asked to solve a series of riddles to help them put the different stages of the water cycle in order. They can also join in with interactive activities, curriculum linked for 7-11 year olds.

Kate Lennon, Executive Producer at BBC Teach, said: “We’re marking Earth Day with an exciting Live Lesson about the water cycle and its vital role in sustaining life on the planet. Working with the Eden Project provides a stunning location to help us bring the topic to life.“

The lesson will be available from 9am on the BBC Teach website, and broadcast at 11am on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

Join hosts, Naomi Wilkinson and Lizzie Daly, for a BBC Teach Earth Day 2025 Live Lesson

Schools can join in the fun by sending their shout-outs to [email protected] with Earth Day as the email subject or by using the hashtag #BBCLiveLessons. A teaching guide and activity sheets are available to download on the BBC Teach website.