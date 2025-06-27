Belong Villages Named in Best in UK Care Homes

Belong's Wigan village celebrates being named in the UK's top 5 best care homes.

Belong, the not-for-profit care operator specialising in supporting older people living with dementia, has been named three times in the UK’s top 100 care homes 2025, with its Atherton, Crewe, and Wigan villages all picking up accolades.

The first-ever Lottie Awards from the online care finder recognise and celebrate care homes across the country that demonstrate exceptional commitment to residents, families, and staff. Lottie’s team conducted a comprehensive, data-driven review of thousands of homes, assessing key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care, including Care Quality Commission (CQC) ratings, team wellbeing, and resident feedback.

Martin Rix, chief executive of Belong, commented: “Being recognised among the top care homes in the UK is a testament to our unwavering commitment in providing exceptional care and support. Our unique village concept is designed to provide options and choice for our customers, and to offer them a vibrant place that they are proud to call home. We are delighted to be honoured in this way.”

The winning trio of Belong villages all hold ‘Outstanding’ CQC ratings placing them in the exceptional 4% of adult social care settings in England to achieve the feat.

For the recruitment and professional development of its colleagues, the organisation holds the prestigious Gold Investors in People accreditation, thanks to its strong commitment to culture and training, collaborative working and encouraging innovation. As a result, Belong is amongst the industry’s – and country’s – top employers.

Will Donnelly, co-founder and CEO of Lottie, added: “The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.”