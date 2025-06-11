Beresfords brews up community spirit with launch of ‘CommuniTEA’ clean-up campaign

A team of property professionals, local businesses and community partners came together last week in Brentwood, Essex, for the launch of a new cleanup initiative.

Beresfords Group has officially launched its new Communitea initiative - a community clean-up roadshow bringing together property professionals, local businesses, and volunteers - with regular events due to be held across the county.

The cleanup forms part of Beresfords’ wider ‘Propertea’ campaign, which aims to ensure people’s property needs are always met, where their customers are understood and listened to.

A further extension of this campaign is to also unite people across the county in a shared mission to keep where they live in Essex clean and connected. The Brentwood event drew 20 enthusiastic volunteers, including Beresfords Group managers in lettings and sales, corporate suppliers and stakeholders including clients such as Crest Nicholson.

Working in partnership with Brentwood Borough Council and the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), the team collected 12 bags of rubbish from the town centre, marking a positive improvement on the local environment.

After a productive morning, volunteers were treated to a well-deserved cup of tea and biscuits - the signature finishing touch of each Communitea event, to thank them for their efforts and offer some relaxed networking time.

The roadshow will continue throughout the summer across various Essex locations with the next stop being Colchester on June 11th. Beresfords is inviting individuals, community groups, and local businesses to come along and get involved in any future events.

Paul Beresford, CEO of Beresfords Group, said: “Communitea is our way of giving back to the communities we’re proud to serve. It’s about more than tidying streets - it’s about connecting people and showing that positive change starts locally. A huge thank you goes out to everyone who joined the launch event, rolled up their sleeves, and helped make a real difference in Brentwood. We're thrilled with the turnout and can’t wait to see this campaign grow across Essex.”

Sophie Fitzgerald, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Eastern, said: "As we get ready to launch our Arden Oaks development in Brentwood, we were pleased to join forces with Beresfords on their Communitea initiative, supporting a local clean-up effort. We're proud to be involved from the outset in this collaborative project, reflecting our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we operate."