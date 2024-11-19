Beresfords raises £4,890 for SNAP to support families of children with additional needs

LR Stuart Walker, Alexandra Jenkins, Nicki Treffers, Karen Boath

Property group, Beresfords, has announced its recent charitable success in raising £4,890 for SNAP, an Essex-based charity supporting families with children and young people with additional needs or disabilities.

The contribution was part of Beresfords' initiative to donate £10 to SNAP, for every property completion across its sales and lettings transactions in the Brentwood Borough, throughout 2024.

SNAP, located in Brentwood, provides a lifeline to families across Essex whose children have additional needs or disabilities. The charity’s support is accessible to families with children aged 0 to 25, regardless of a formal diagnosis or professional referral.

SNAP’s comprehensive facilities include a training room, multi-sensory room, specialist IT suite and a multi-purpose activity hall. Its mission is to inform, encourage, and empower parents to better support their children through compassion, guidance and practical resources.

Karen Boath, CEO of SNAP, said: “We are truly thrilled and deeply grateful for the incredible support Beresfords Group, led by Nicki Treffers, has shown to SNAP over the past year. Their generous £4,890 donation reflects their genuine commitment to making a difference, and it empowers us to continue providing vital support, compassion, and hope to families of children with additional needs and disabilities. With partners like Beresfords, we can reach even more families and strengthen our mission. Thank you for being such an important part of the SNAP community!”

Nicki Treffers, Director of Marketing and New Business at Beresfords, said: “We are proud to support SNAP and contribute to the invaluable work they do for families in our community. Raising funds through our completion donations emphasises our commitment to local organisations that make a real difference to those who need it. It is an honour to be part of such a meaningful partnership and see firsthand the positive impact that SNAP provides.”

This donation marks the latest charitable initiative for the Beresfords Group and recent fundraising efforts include the successful property dinner for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) this September. The dinner raised over £16,000 for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT), contributing to the overall total of £100,000 that Beresfords has raised for EHAAT over the last decade.