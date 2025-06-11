Berkeley unveils final phase at Spring Hill, Maidenhead: A new benchmark in sustainable living

Spring Hill, Maidenhead: A new benchmark in sustainable living by Berkeley

With high-quality new-build homes in short supply in Maidenhead, demand at Berkeley’s flagship development, Spring Hill on Manor Lane, has been strong — with nearly 80% of the first phase of houses already sold.

Buyers have been drawn to the beautifully landscaped, design-led setting, excellent local amenities, and superb transport connections, with the first residents set to move in from June onwards.

Spring Hill offers an elegant new neighbourhood where contemporary architecture meets cutting-edge sustainability — setting a new benchmark for eco-conscious living in Berkshire.

The final phase of homes at Spring Hill has now been released for sale, featuring a carefully curated mix of 3, 4, and 5-bedroom properties, with some up to c.2,200 square foot in size. Set among thoughtfully designed green spaces, the development encourages outdoor living with features such as play trails, a community orchard, and a central village green — a natural hub for residents to connect and unwind.

Internally, the homes are both elegant and practical — individually designed kitchens featuring a full range of integrated Bosch appliances create a striking focal point. Light-filled open plan kitchen/dining areas lend themselves to sociable family meals or entertaining friends. Elegant bathrooms are available in a choice of palettes to suit a variety of tastes, while many of the principal bedrooms come complete with an ensuite bathroom, plus fully fitted wardrobes, or a separate dressing room for the ultimate convenience.

Sustainable innovation in modern day living

Key sustainable features include:

Integrated solar energy: Homes are equipped with the Sandtoft In-Roof Solar System, providing a sleek and efficient renewable energy solution.

Advanced inverter technology: The Solax Power X1-Mini G3 inverter ensures optimal energy conversion, maximising the solar power generated.

Air source heat pumps: Vaillant aroTHERM plus systems offer efficient heating and hot water solutions, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Underfloor heating: Provides consistent and efficient warmth throughout the ground floor, enhancing comfort while minimising energy consumption.

EV charging infrastructure: Pod Point Solo 3S domestic EV chargers are installed, supporting the transition to electric vehicles.

These features collectively ensure that residents enjoy lower energy bills and a reduced carbon footprint, aligning with Berkeley's commitment to sustainability.

Prime location with excellent connectivity

Situated just 1.2 miles from Maidenhead Station, Spring Hill offers residents fast access to London via the Elizabeth Line, with journeys to Paddington taking as little as 19 minutes. The development is also conveniently located near local amenities, including shops, restaurants, and reputable schools, making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike.

Tim Foreman, Managing Director, Romans New Homes, explains: "Maidenhead is coming into its own as one of the most desirable places to live in the Thames Valley. You’ve got the best of both worlds here – beautiful green spaces and riverside walks, fantastic schools, and a real sense of community, all just a short train ride from central London thanks to the Elizabeth Line. The ongoing regeneration of the town centre is also a huge draw – we’re seeing stylish new homes, independent restaurants, and vibrant public spaces transforming the area. The Waterside Quarter, in particular, has brought a new energy to Maidenhead, making it an increasingly popular spot for young professionals, families and even those downsizing from London. There’s a real buzz about the town now – people can see the potential and they want to be part of it.”

Experience Spring Hill

Spring Hill offers a compelling lifestyle for families and individuals looking for high quality, sustainable living in a vibrant local area. Prospective buyers are invited to visit the show home to experience first-hand the quality and sustainability features that define Spring Hill. The Sales & Marketing Suite is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm at Manor Lane, Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 2QW. Homes are available from £330,000.

For further information please visit: www.springhillmaidenhead.co.uk