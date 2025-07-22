Big Weekend at Cherry Hinton Care Home – a summer celebration not to miss!

Big Weekend at Cherry Hinton Care Home

Cherry Hinton Care Home in Cambridge is gearing up for a fun-filled Big Weekend celebration this coming weekend – and everyone’s invited! With an exciting line-up of activities, live entertainment, and delicious food, the event promises to bring joy, laughter, and a strong sense of community spirit to residents, families, and friends alike.

Taking place in the garden of Cherry Hinton Care Home, the Big Weekend will feature:

Live Music – Talented local performers will be taking the stage, providing an afternoon of toe-tapping tunes and sing-along favourites. Whether you're a fan of golden oldies or modern classics, there'll be something for every musical taste.

– Talented local performers will be taking the stage, providing an afternoon of toe-tapping tunes and sing-along favourites. Whether you're a fan of golden oldies or modern classics, there'll be something for every musical taste. Barbecue Delights – The grill will be fired up and serving a mouth-watering selection of barbecue favourites. From sizzling sausages to veggie options, there’ll be something tasty for everyone to enjoy.

– The grill will be fired up and serving a mouth-watering selection of barbecue favourites. From sizzling sausages to veggie options, there’ll be something tasty for everyone to enjoy. Face Painting – A big hit with the younger guests (and the young at heart!), our face painting station will be transforming smiles with colourful designs and imaginative flair.

– A big hit with the younger guests (and the young at heart!), our face painting station will be transforming smiles with colourful designs and imaginative flair. Good Company – At the heart of the Big Weekend is the chance to relax, connect, and celebrate together. It's a perfect opportunity for families, neighbours, and staff to share laughter and create happy memories with the residents.

The team at Cherry Hinton Care Home is passionate about bringing the local community together and creating meaningful moments for their residents. Events like the Big Weekend are a wonderful way to do just that.

Everyone is welcome, so bring your sunshine spirit and join us for a day of summer fun, friendship, and celebration!

Date: This Weekend

This Weekend Location: Cherry Hinton Care Home

Cherry Hinton Care Home Time: 2 pm until 5 pm both days