Billing Aquadrome celebrates launch of new Lake Club with £199 holidays

Billing Aquadrome Lake Activities

Celebrating the launch of The Lake Club, Billing Aquadrome’s newest offering, for the month of May, Meadow Bay is running a two-night weekend stay at Billing Aquadrome for only £199, be it a Friday and Saturday or a Saturday and Sunday stay. A four-night mid-week break is also being offered for only £149 throughout May.

Having established its name in the holiday and residential parks industry last year, Meadow Bay Villages’ highly popular resorts are fast becoming a premium staycation of choice.

Billing Aquadrome, one of the four English holiday resorts acquired by Meadow Bay in 2024 has undergone a comprehensive regeneration programme with renewed vision and now offers a reinvigorated holiday experience with premium facilities and enhanced activities.

Billing Aquadrome Lake

Both offers include either a three-bedroom or two-bedroom silver grade caravan subject to availability at time of booking. The accommodation comes with added extras including a smart TV and air frier, plus super-fast wi-fi as standard. Included in this offer is a 20% voucher off watersports activities taken on Willow Lake throughout the stay. With the introduction of Klarna payments at Meadow Bay Villages, you can now spread the cost of your stay into manageable instalments.

The Lake Club will officially open on the 23rd of May and is the newest facility introduced at Billing Aquadrome. The Lake Club is nestled on the water’s edge of Willow Lake, the resort’s new aqua park offering an array of watersports activities – inflatable assault course, paddleboarding, kayaking, pedalos, sauna and ice bath – and is the perfect escape for coffee lovers and foodies alike looking to relax and indulge in locally sourced delights whilst soaking up the atmosphere.

Nikki Rathie, Holidays Director at Billing Aquadrome, said: “We are extremely excited about the summer ahead and are delighted to be offering a May taster deal to help us showcase the fantastic facilities we now have at Billing Aquadrome, having undergone an extensive programme of upgrades over the past year.

“The resort offers a range of accommodation from premium caravans with hot tubs to glamping pods, complemented by a range of high quality facilities and family friendly activities that the ever-growing market of staycationers expect.

Billing Aquadrome Lakeside Accommodation

“This weekend and mid-week promotion is a fantastic deal given most of our on-site activities are free of charge, including the indoor and outdoor splash parks, bike pump track, soft play zone, disc golf and tough mutter for your four-legged friends. It’s also worth noting that although check in is at 4pm on arrival day and check out is at 10am on departure day, holiday makers can take advantage of the facilities for longer with access to the full resort from 12noon on both arrival and departure days.”

Located in the beautiful Nene Valley, in the heart of Northamptonshire, Billing Aquadrome is set within 235 acres of stunning scenery with lakes, rivers, canal side location, and a marina.

Outstanding accommodation is now on offer at Billing Aquadrome from platinum caravans with hot tubs, to dog friendly lodges and luxury glamping pods, along with brand new facilities to entertain the whole family. The new facilities at Billing Aquadrome include an Amphitheatre and Open-Air Cinema, a new Aqua Park facility, BMX pump track and Himalayan Adventure Golf Course.