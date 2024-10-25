Birmingham-based WPR appoints former agency MD as Senior PR Director

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Birmingham-based PR agency WPR, which was recently crowned ‘Best Agency Outside of London’ at the PRWeek Awards 2024, has announced the appointment of a new senior PR director, Shannon Peerless, in line with the agency’s exciting momentum.

Shannon has joined the agency’s consumer PR team after almost 16 years with her former agency, 10 Yetis, where she rose through the ranks from her junior PR position in 2008, to the role of head of PR by 2014, before becoming managing director in 2019.

She brings a wealth of experience, having led campaigns for the likes of Huel, carwow, Confused.com, WaterAid and Optical Express during her career. A former PR Week ‘30 Under 30’ and ‘Top 50 Digital Women Under 30’ for The Drum, Shannon joins WPR with a deep understanding of the strategic thinking required in public relations, from award-worthy ideation and campaign planning to strong leadership and effective crisis communications.

Shannon will be integral to the consumer PR team at WPR, overseeing accounts such as Care UK and Redrow Homes, and playing an active role in the agency’s new business operations.

Jane Ainsworth, managing director of WPR, said: “Shannon is an exceptional communicator with a natural flair for blending strategic insight with creativity and imagination. From our first meeting, it was apparent that her passion for PR shines through in how she leads a team and the way she works with clients. We know she’ll be an asset to the WPR team.”

Shannon said: “After almost 16 years in my former role, the time was right for a new challenge, and I couldn’t be happier to have joined the WPR team at such an exciting time for the agency. I am already getting well and truly stuck in, and can’t wait to get the world talking about our amazing clients, as well as being an integral part of the agency’s future success and award wins!”

WPR, now in its 32nd year of operation, recently celebrated becoming a certified B Corporation™, after taking steps to fully commit to creating a more inclusive, regenerative, and equitable economy for people and the planet.