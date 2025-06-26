Black Country firm donates more than £25,000 to Compton Care to support local families
As active members of the charity’s network, Compton Care Business Club, M&E Global has raised funds through a number of projects and events helping to fund vital palliative and end-of-life care services for local families.
Most recently, M&E Global supported Compton Care by sponsoring both its annual Gala Dinner, which included auctions and raffles, and its corporate golf day earlier this year, which alone raised £13,000.
Stephen Piper, Commercial Director, at M&E Global commented: “We are incredibly proud of the meaningful partnership we’ve built with Compton Care over the past 12 months. Through this collaboration, we’ve been able to support the delivery of vital care services to families across our region.
"Our work with the Wolves Foundation also reflects our commitment to helping young people access opportunities and build fulfilling futures. Supporting our community is something we value deeply, and we’re honoured to have contributed over £25,000 to Compton Care to date. We look forward to continuing to make a positive difference where we can.”
Rachel Overfield, Chief Executive Officer at Compton Care added: “M&E Global’s continued support has made a real and lasting difference to the people we care for. Their generosity goes far beyond financial contributions – they’ve become true partners in our mission.
"Whether it’s sponsoring events, rallying their team to get involved, or raising awareness of our work, M&E Global help us to provide compassionate, high-quality care to individuals and families across our region. We’re incredibly grateful for their support and everything they continue to do.”