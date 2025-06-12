Blossom Home Care Cornwall marks two-year anniversary with ambitious growth plans

Grace Angilley, who leads Blossom Home Care Cornwall

Blossom Home Care Cornwall is celebrating its second anniversary this month with bold plans to expand its reach and recruit 50 new care staff over the next 12-months; a move designed to meet the increasing demand for quality, relationship-led home care across the region.

Since launching in Truro in 2023, the office, led by local health and social care professional Grace Angilley, has grown a dedicated team of carers delivering premium, privately funded home care to clients across Truro, Perranwell, Falmouth, and surrounding areas.

Over the next year, the team plans to recruit further carers, enabling the service to expand into new areas including St Agnes, Mount Hawke, Helston, Camborne, Hayle and beyond.

Confirms Grace Angilley: “It’s been a fantastic two years. We’ve built a brilliant team and the feedback from our clients has been consistently positive. Now it’s time to grow and we know there are many more people across Cornwall who want to receive high-quality care in their own home. Care that’s not rushed, that values continuity and that truly supports people to live well in their own homes.”

Grace Angilley with some members of her care team, in Falmouth

Setting a new local benchmark for pay

As part of its commitment to growth and quality, Blossom Home Care Cornwall has also announced an uplift in its carer pay, offering £16.50 per hour for contact time – considered to be among the highest rates in the local area.

“Care is a skilled profession, and we think it’s time it was recognised and rewarded as such,” confirms Grace. “We’ve made the decision to pay a professional wage for the professional job our carers do. This is about valuing our team, attracting the best people and making care a career that people feel proud to pursue.”

Blossom Home Care Cornwall is part of the award-winning Blossom Home Care network, one of the fastest-growing premium care providers in the UK. The Cornwall office continues to focus on longer visit times, continuity of care and building trusted relationships between its carers and clients, helping people live as independently as possible and with dignity in their own homes.

Adds John Leggott, Co-Founder of Blossom Home Care: “We’re incredibly proud of what Grace and her team have achieved in Cornwall. Blossom is a premium care brand and delivering on that promise means having the very best people at the heart of our service. It takes someone to step forward and drive real change – and Grace is doing just that. Care workers deserve better pay and more recognition. This will set a new benchmark for home care in Cornwall and shows how committed we are to doing things differently and doing them right.”

Concludes Grace: “Our carers are the heart of everything we do. By investing in them and growing the right way, we can bring our services to more people across Cornwall, without compromising on quality. If you’re looking for a flexible and rewarding career where you’re genuinely making a difference every day, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information or to arrange a consultation, please contact Blossom Home Care Cornwall on 01872 722719 or https://www.blossomhomecare.co.uk/offices/cornwall/