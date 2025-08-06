Blossom Home Care Dorset wins national award for Outstanding Start-Up Employer

Blossom Home Care Dorset has been named the winner of The Start-up Home Care Employer Award at the prestigious 2025 Stars of Social Care Awards, recognising the exceptional achievements of the team in just one year since launching.

The award celebrates a care provider that has gone above and beyond in its first 12-months, creating a thriving, supportive culture for carers while delivering consistently high standards of client care.

Founded by local business partners Craig Godbold and Ben Bushell, Blossom Home Care Poole welcomed its first client in June 2024. Since then, the team has grown rapidly to over 30 staff members and is already delivering more than 500-hours of high-quality, person-centred care each week to clients across Poole, Bournemouth, Christchurch and surrounding areas.

At the heart of the service is a focus on re-enablement and right-sized care, supporting people to regain or maintain their independence, with the aim of reducing their ongoing care needs.

This proactive approach has already resulted in remarkable outcomes for local clients, with some care packages reducing by up to 50% thanks to the ‘whole person’ support packages being delivered.

Confirms Ben Bushell: “To receive this national recognition in such a short space of time since we launched is incredible. It’s a real endorsement of everything we set out to do, which was to build an outstanding care team, deliver exceptional support to local families and create rewarding careers in the process.”

Adds Craig Godbold: “This award belongs to our whole team. It’s their passion, energy and commitment that have made Blossom Poole what it is today. Every review we receive from a client confirms we’re doing something right and this award is the icing on the cake.”

The judges praised Blossom Home Care Dorset for its investment in training, its focus on workforce wellbeing and its community-first approach. The business has already formed partnerships with local health professionals, education providers and charities, and is a proud signatory of the Age-Friendly Employer Pledge, encouraging inclusive recruitment and progression for carers of all ages.

Blossom Home Care is an award-winning national network of premium home care providers, and Poole’s win follows success for other offices in previous years including Blossom Home Care Lincolnshire, which won last year and was also a finalist again this year.

Concludes Ben: “We’re so proud to represent Blossom on a national stage and show just what’s possible when you do care differently. This is just the beginning. We have big plans to grow our team and continue improving lives for families across Dorset.

"Winning this award is a moment of real achievement for the whole team and proof that we’re standing out for all the right reasons.”

For more information or to arrange a free consultation, please contact Blossom Home Care Dorset on 01202 082200 or visit https://www.blossomhomecare.co.uk/offices/poole-bournemouth/.