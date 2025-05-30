Blue Apple Theatre unveils a fresh and original Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes has a thrilling new case to solve this June, thanks to the pioneering cast of Blue Apple Theatre—an award-winning UK company recognised nationally and internationally for championing learning-disabled talent and innovation in inclusive arts. Sherlock Holmes and the Thief of Antiquity runs at Theatre Royal Winchester on 11 and 12 June, with an additional livestreamed performance.

This production reimagines the classic detective story, pushing the boundaries of inclusive arts and offering a vibrant, engaging experience for all audiences. Blue Apple Theatre blends Victorian intrigue with classical theatre traditions in this original tale, as Holmes and Dr Watson face their arch-enemy Moriarty, who has plunged London into chaos.

Racing against time, the duo must solve a series of riddles delivered by a Greek chorus—eight masked messengers inspired by ancient theatre—before Moriarty can unleash his most audacious plot yet. Audiences are invited to join in, helping Holmes and Watson unravel the clues before disaster strikes.

Blue Apple’s Artistic Director, Richard Conlon, worked collaboratively with the cast to devise the show from scratch, drawing inspiration from a symposium in Greece where classical theatre techniques were explored for inclusive performance. The result is a thrilling, family-friendly adventure that celebrates creativity and inclusion.

Richard Conlon, Artistic Director, says:

"If this show has a point to make, it is about creating a world where differing ways of thinking are valued and cherished; it was certainly a very far-off dream in 1895, when our story is set."

The company began developing the play in September 2024, with the creative process documented by University of Winchester Film Production students Erin Mitchell, Luke Church, and David Box as part of their Telling Real Stories module. Blue Apple Theatre, artists in residence at the university, continues to champion opportunities for learning-disabled people on and off stage.

Access and inclusion are at the heart of the production:

All performances feature live captioning projected above the stage.

A downloadable visual story will be available to help audiences prepare.

A free Touch Tour for visually impaired or anxious audience members takes place on Thursday 12 June at 11am, offering a tactile introduction to the set and props.

Join us for an unforgettable experience that champions creativity, inclusion, and the exceptional talents of learning-disabled performers.

Show times:

Wednesday 11 June, 7.30pm

Thursday 12 June, 12pm

Thursday 12 June, 7.30pm (with livestream)

Running time: 2 x 45 mins with 20-min interval. Ends 9.15pm.

Tickets:

From £10. Group rates available.

Essential companions receive 50% off.

Livestream: £10 per device.

Book theatre tickets: https://bit.ly/BATSherlockTheatre

Or call Theatre Royal Winchester Box Office: 01962 840440

