Boat loads of fun: Dorset care home resident’s wish to go sailing again comes true

The experience brought back fond memories for Rory as she navigated the sail

An 87-year-old resident at a Dorset care home with an MBE was delighted when her dream to take a trip down memory lane was made a reality.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her younger years, Rory Morrison sailed around the world on an epic five-year journey with her husband. The pair were also joined on their voyage by an adventurous small cat named Ted, whom they met and adopted in Tenerife.

In 2002, Rory’s love of the water led her to become the sailing captain at New Forest Sailability, which provides dingy sailing for people with disabilities. During her time with the organisation, she recruited and trained more than 80 new volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory was awarded an MBE in 2012 for her tireless and dedicated work attracting volunteers to help run the sailing days, and for her fundraising efforts.

Care home resident Rory Morrison's wish to go sailing again was made a reality

She said: "I was shocked – I really didn't believe it for a very long time. It was like a fairy story.

“Over the years we were able to get many people to forget their disabilities on the water. Some then went on to race and one was even a member of the training squad for the 2012 Paralympics.

“That was the most satisfying part of the role.”

She continued taking part in the thrilling sport until she was 80, naturally taking a slower pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory said: “My love of water has always been there because I was born near the sea. For me, sailing and being around water provides life’s most relaxing and magical moments.”

Rory loves to share her life experiences with the team at Care UK’s Ferndown Manor, on Golf Links Road in Ferndown. Knowing how important this hobby has been throughout Rory’s life, team members set to work organising a special trip to New Forest Sailability to reawaken some fond memories.

On the day, Rory was able to sail across Spinnaker Lake and was an expert on the water. She navigated the sail, while sharing her boating knowledge and best tips, including: “Always be aware of your position in the water and those of others.”

Rory thoroughly enjoyed the sailing experience and was delighted to reignite her old passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “These days I often forget events and names of people, but I will never forget this day.”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put forward their goals, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new. From flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chips supper, no wish is too big or small.

Sinead Bedrijczuk, Lifestyle Lead at Ferndown Manor, said: “We are so pleased to have fulfilled Rory’s wish to go sailing again – she is incredibly passionate and knowledgeable about the sport and we knew we had to do something special.

“We always encourage residents to continue to enjoy their favourite pastimes and share memories that hold a special importance to them, as it is a great way to elicit reminiscence and social interaction. It was hugely rewarding to make Rory’s wish a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to Sailability, without whom this might not have been possible – we’ll definitely be back soon!”

Ferndown Manor has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. It boasts its very own cinema and hair and beauty salon, and there is also plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.