Bolesworth International 2025: From Olympic showjumpers to iconic Lamborghini models and Super Trucks

Bolesworth International, presented by Al Shira’aa, returns 27–30 June & 3–6 July, at Bolesworth Estate in Cheshire, and it's revving up to be the biggest horsepower event on British soil.

This summer, spectacular Bolesworth Estate in Tattenhall, Cheshire, will play host to the Lotus Evija, the UK’s first all-electric hypercar. Supplied by luxury car dealer, HR Owen, the £2m+ car boasts over 2,000 PS of power, a top speed of 218 mph and a striking carbon fibre silhouette. The Evija headlines Bolesworth’s Supercar Paddock, which is presented by classic and performance car auctioneers, Hampson Auctions.

Also in the Supercar Paddock, Lamborghini Manchester will debut two of the Italian marque’s most thrilling creations at Bolesworth: Revuelto, the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) that combines V12 engine with electric motors to produce unparalleled hybrid performance; and the new Urus SE, its first plug-in hybrid Super SUV.

The prestigious event will also be packed with sporting star power with Olympian showjumper, John Whitaker MBE; Double Olympian showjumper, Geoff Billington; ITV racing presenter, Oli Bell; Great Britain hockey gold medalist, Sam Quek, and former professional England footballer Steve McManaman all involved in the event. Plus, Gemma Owen, equestrian medallist and TV personality, will be judging the Style Day.

Not to be outshone, Britain’s finest working trucks will roll into the spotlight for Bolesworth’s exclusive Super Truck Show & Shine competition, taking place over both weekends. This high-octane showcase welcomes 20–30 showstopping vehicles, all judged by a celebrity panel for exterior polish, interior styling, and sheer huge presence.

With cash prizes, trophies and national bragging rights on the line, Bolesworth International presented by Al Shira’aa is a spectacular celebration of horsepower in every form – from hand-built hypercars to chrome-wrapped hauliers. The week-long celebration brings together elite equestrian sport, world-class automotive marvels, luxury lifestyle experiences, and an all-star celebrity social calendar – in one unforgettable setting.

Nina Barbour, founder, Bolesworth International presented by Al Shira’aa, says: “The International isn’t just an event, it’s the event of the summer. Where else can you see Olympic showjumpers, Shetland pony racing, super trucks and a £2 million electric hypercar all in one weekend? This is where horsepower meets high society – and everyone’s invited.”

While futuristic supercars like the Evija dominate the tarmac, equestrian talent will dominate the arena. This is the place where horsepower will go head-to-head: four legs versus four wheels. And this year marks Bolesworth’s historic return to CSI4* status, with the Al Shira’aa Grand Prix offering a staggering £100,000 prize pot.

Other crowd-thrilling competitions include the gravity-defying Puissance - a horse's ability to jump large obstacles in showjumping - the Mini Major Fancy Dress Pairs, and the high-speed – and high-cuteness – Shetland Pony Grand National — a family-favourite event that delights spectators young and old.

Bolesworth 2025 also delivers on an unmissable family experience. In addition to the jaw-dropping equestrian action and supercars galore, the Kids Zone offers fairground rides, exotic animal encounters, face painting, and the always-hilarious hobby horse racing.

What’s more, parents and grandparents can unwind with craft cocktails, gourmet food trucks, and live music, or browse the curated lifestyle shopping village featuring top British and equestrian brands.

So, whether you’re raising a pony-mad tot or a car crazy child or neither and simply looking for the ultimate day out, Bolesworth promises a rare blend of thrill, theatre and togetherness, making memorable summer moments.

For professionals and entrepreneurs, Bolesworth offers a standout hospitality and networking programme. The event opens with Women in Business, hosted by esteemed journalist Lucy Meacock (Friday 27 June), followed by Equestrian Business Networking with Olympic dressage rider Richard Davison (Monday 30 June) and Business at Bolesworth with broadcaster Louise Minchin (Thursday 3 July).

Later, guests can let their hair down at high-octane themed evenings, including the Puissance & Party Night with Furnace & the Fundamentals providing an eclectic blend of crowd-favourite songs,and the Sporting Style Day, offering a £5,000 prize fund for best-dressed guests.

Bolesworth International presented by Al Shira’aa is also a summer style hotspot. A lifestyle destination like no other, the brand-new Castle Arena Restaurant will offer elegant all-day dining, while food courts and bars deliver delicious local fare. Visitors can explore the luxury shopping village, indulge in a glass of fizz, and enjoy some of the best people-watching outside of Royal Ascot.

Tickets start from as little as £5 per person and admission is completely free on Monday 30th June. A booking fee applies. For further information and to book visit: https://bolesworth.com/event/bolesworth-international-2025/.