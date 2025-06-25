Boogie Wonderland – Care home launches Dementia Disco

Interactive music and dance sessions designed to engage those living with dementia prove hugely popular with residents and families.

Paternoster House care home is delighted to announce the outstanding success of its inaugural Dementia Disco, a specially designed music and dance session that brought together residents, families, and community members for a morning of joy, laughter, and shared memories.

The event was created specifically to engage those living with dementia through the therapeutic power of music and movement. Participants enjoyed familiar songs from decades past, gentle dancing, and interactive activities that encouraged social connection and emotional wellbeing with a disco vibe at its heart.

Following the overwhelming positive response, Paternoster House Care Home has committed to hosting the Dementia Disco monthly on the third Thursday of every month with each session open to the wider local community. The initiative aims to break down barriers and create an inclusive environment where people living with dementia, their families, and community members can come together in a supportive, celebratory atmosphere.

“Music has this incredible ability to unlock memories and emotions, even when other forms of communication become challenging,” said Corina Popescu, Manager at Paternoster House care home. “Watching our residents light up when they hear a familiar song or see them gently swaying to the rhythm – it’s truly magical. This disco isn’t just entertainment; it’s therapy, connection and pure joy all rolled into one.”

The session featured playlists spanning the 1940s through 1970s, including wartime classics, rock and roll hits, and beloved ballads that resonated with participants, all carefully curated by the homes Activities Team.

The Dementia Disco forms part of Paternoster House care home’s broader commitment to person-centred care and community engagement. Research consistently shows that music therapy can help reduce anxiety, improve mood, and enhance quality of life for people living with dementia.

The next Dementia Disco is scheduled for 17th July at 10.30am at Paternoster House care home. Community members interested in attending are encouraged to contact the care home to register their interest and learn more about the program.

Paternoster House provides nursing, residential and dementia care for respite residents and longer-term care. Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

