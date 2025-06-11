Bottisham care home hosts free hearing and maintenance clinics

Hilton Park Care Home, in Bottisham has teamed up with Cambridgeshire Deaf Association to host a monthly Hearing Aid Maintenance Clinic for the local community to be held at the home.

The session runs between between 10am and Midday with members of the community offered the chance to have their NHS hearing aids cleaned, re-tubed and supplied with new batteries. No appointment is necessary and people are able to just turn up on the day. The catering team at Hilton Park Care Home will also serve a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.

The next Hearing Aid Maintenance session at Hilton Park Care Home will be on Tuesday, June 24 at 10am.

General Manager Geanina Tinca said: “When Cambridgeshire Deaf Association approached us regarding the Hearing Aid Maintenance Clinic, we were delighted to offer Hilton Park Care Home as a venue. We understand that sometimes it can be difficult for people to maintain their hearing aids so we very happy to be able to do our bit to help.”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.