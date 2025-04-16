Bottisham care home residents pay visit to the farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents from Hilton Park care home in Bottisham were filled with joy during their visit to South Angle Farm in Soham. Residents were able to see a variety of different animals in person, and had a chance to enjoy feeding time where they were invited to feed the animals themselves.

Residents were able to spend the day at the farm, and enjoyed a packed lunch and snacks provided by the homes hospitality team, and sang songs on the way home on the home’s minibus.

Geanina Tinca General Manager of Hilton Park said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the farm. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to pet certain animals on the day which was quite therapeutic, and we had great weather for the outing.”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.