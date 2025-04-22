Bottisham care home worker runs for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A staff member at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham put the ‘fun’ into ‘fundraising’ with a sponsored run around the grounds of the home to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denis Green, Home Services Advisor at Hilton Park said: "The Barchester Foundation is an incredible charity which benefits lots of vulnerable people and as soon as I heard about it, I was looking for ways that I could get involved. Hilton Park has amazing grounds and to run around them for charity seemed like too good an opportunity to miss."

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park said: “Everyone at Hilton Park was keen to show Denis’ support with his challenge, especially the residents, some of whom have sponsored Denis and cheered him on all the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Barchester’s Charitable Foundation is a great cause that helps many people in need, particularly lonely older people, which is a cause very close to the hearts of all our staff and residents, and we are really proud of Denis to have been able to do his bit for the Foundation. Thank you to everyone who donated!”

Denis Green running through the grounds of Hilton Park Care Home

Barchester’s Charitable Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. For more information please visit www.bhcfoundation.org.uk

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.