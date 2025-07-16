Bottisham carer scoops coveted care title

Anna Seton with Home Manager, Geanina Tinca. Photo: Barchester Healthcare

Anna Seton at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham has been crowned Care Practitioner of the Year for the Central Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Anna is over the moon to have been named the winner for the Central Division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Anna, who has worked at Hilton Park for 21 years, said: I could not believe it when I found out that I had won. I initially thought that it was a joke when I was told. I am very proud to win this award but could not have done this without our amazing residents. They are the real winners in my eyes’.

Hilton Park staff and residents celebrate with Anna Seton. Photo: Barchester Healthcare

As the winner for Central Division, Anna is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Geanina Tinca, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Anna. We are so proud of her. She deserves every bit of recognition that comes her way as she is so dedicated to our residents and she loves them as much as they love her”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care, for 88 residents ranging from short-term respite care through to longer stays.