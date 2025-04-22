Bottoms up! Weymouth care home opens its very own gentleman's club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Weymouth has unveiled its very own gentleman's club.

Residents at Care UK’s Anning House, on Cross Road, are celebrating the launch of their brand new Gentleman’s Club, a dedicated social space to bring the home’s male residents together.

To launch the home’s latest new club, Anning House hosted a special event featuring a display of vintage cars, including a 35 Beardmore MK 4, which all residents had the opportunity to sit inside of and take photos with.

The cosy communal space, which was built by Emily Collins, Activities Organiser, features vintage gramophone, Chesterfield sofa, poker set, library and a vintage, leather bound desk. Residents, along with their family and friends, will be able to enjoy their favourite tipple, while relaxing and chatting in the sociable space.

92-year-old resident, Maurice, shared what the opening of the new Anning House Gentleman’s Club means to him.

He said: “It’s a good thing to have, it’s a lovely place and I really enjoyed seeing the cars. I cannot drive anymore but they brought back some great memories for me.”

Heidi Williams, General Manager at Anning House, said: “We are thrilled to officially launch our Gentlemen’s Club at Anning House. The club offers a fantastic opportunity for our male residents to bond over common interests and create new friendships here at Anning House. The vintage car display was a wonderful way to kick things off.

“Here at Anning House, we understand how important it is for residents to lead fulfilling lives and enjoy new experiences and friendships in later life, which is why creating the Gentleman’s Club was so important to everyone.”