Bowled over by Friendship: Bere Grove residents strike up new connections at making memories group

Residents and team members at Bere Grove Care Home in Horndean, part of Barchester Healthcare, enjoyed a strikingly fun afternoon on Wednesday during the second session of their monthly Making Memories group. Taking place every third Wednesday of the month from 2.30–4pm, the group is specially designed for the older community, with a dementia-friendly focus and a warm, welcoming atmosphere for residents and their loved ones.

This week’s highlight was a lively game of terrace bowling, where residents Sheila and Mary brought out their competitive spirit. The pair shared laughter, friendly rivalry, and even a few impressive bowling throws. The game also sparked heartfelt conversations, as Sheila and Mary reminisced together about childhood in the 1940s, exchanging fond stories of simpler times and favourite games from their youth.

Jess Brolan, Home Manager at Bere Grove, commented, “Our Making Memories group is all about connection between residents, families, and the community. Seeing Sheila and Mary form a bond over shared childhood experiences is exactly what this group is about. It was such a warm and uplifting afternoon that got everybody talking and moving”

The Making Memories group aims to create a fun, supportive, and engaging space where friendships can flourish, memories can be shared, and new experiences can be made. Whether it's through games, crafts, music, or conversation, the group offers something for everyone to enjoy. Our next Making Memories Club is on Wednesday 16th July.

Sheila and Mary, high five over getting joint strike

Bere Grove Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bere Grove provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents, from short respite breaks to long-term stays.

For more information please contact Jess Brolan, General Manager at Bere Grove on 023 9200 5910 or [email protected]