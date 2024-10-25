Bowling strikes at Freedom Leisure! East Sussex care home participate in league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barchester Healthcare residents from across the Southern Division recently participated in the inaugural Barchester Bowling League, held at Freedom Leisure.

The event brought together residents from Mortain Place, Hazel Lodge, Wadhurst Manor, Hurstwood View, and Sycamore Grove for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie.

The teams cheered each other on, fostering a sense of community and sportsmanship.

“It was a fantastic day filled with laughter, excitement, and friendly competition,” said Lynette Allen, Activities Co-ordinator at Sycamore Grove Care Home.

“Our residents had a wonderful time socializing with other residents and showcasing their bowling skills. We’re already looking forward to the next round!”

The Barchester Bowling League is just one of many initiatives that Barchester Healthcare organizes to promote social interaction, physical activity, and mental well-being among its residents.