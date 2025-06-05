Braintree care home celebrates one year of FaNs Network Grandfriends scheme with a joyful teddy bears picnic

Residents from HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home at Teddy Bear’s Picnic dancing

Residents and childminders from across Essex including HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home in Braintree, Essex, came together to celebrate the first anniversary of the FaNs Network’s Grandfriends scheme with a delightful Teddy Bears Picnic hosted at Prince Edward Duke of Kent Court care home in Stisted, Essex.

The Grandfriends scheme, organised by FaNs Network, fosters heartwarming connections between care home residents and local childminders by facilitating regular visits. This year’s milestone was marked by a special outdoor event bringing together families, children, and care home residents to share in fun, food, and friendship.

Larchwood Care Home, part of the HC-One family, joined the celebrations alongside other local homes, enjoying the sunny day in the beautiful grounds of Kent Court. Attendees savoured picnic fare and refreshments while taking in the serene views of a large pond, home to many fish, admired by residents Marie Braddick, Bill Mayes and Jean Bezzant.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, singer Anika provided live entertainment, with children and residents alike joining in on the dancing. Face painting brought smiles all around, with resident Marie Braddick from HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home sporting a charming butterfly stencil on her arm, highlighting the joyous spirit of the day.

Donna Owen, Senior Home Manager at HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home said:

“This event perfectly captures the essence of the Grandfriends scheme – building meaningful connections across generations. It’s wonderful to see our residents engaging so warmly with the children and their carers, creating memories that brighten everyone’s lives.

“The Teddy Bears Picnic is a shining example of how community initiatives like FaNs Network can enrich the lives of those in care homes, fostering friendship, laughter, and shared moments of happiness.’’

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.