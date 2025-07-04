Brand-New Apartments Unveiled At Bury Housing Development

BM - The Falkirk apartment building at Barratt Homes' Waldmers Wood development

Barratt Homes has released a range of brand-new apartments for sale at its Waldmers Wood development in Walmersley.

The established community on Walmersley Old Road now has six two-bedroom apartments up for grabs; a fantastic option for first-time buyers with prices starting from £142,500 on a low-cost discount to open market scheme (qualifying criteria applies).

Owning one of these unique apartments at Waldmers Wood goes hand-in-hand with the benefits of the location; young professionals can take advantage of the direct tram service to Manchester.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “Our release of apartments at Waldmers Wood is a great opportunity for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder.

BM - The Falkirk apartments are available at the Waldmers Wood development

“We would advise anyone interested in our Falkirk style apartments to visit our development to learn more.

“Waldmers Wood is a fantastic location for a first home as residents are able to enjoy a rural lifestyle whilst still being within reach of major towns and cities, such as Manchester.”

First-time buyers, downsizers or investors can benefit from the Falkirks. Upon entering the front door, there is a separate fitted kitchen, followed by the main bathroom, main double bedroom and adaptable single bedroom. A spacious open-plan living and dining area is the hub of the home, ideal for unwinding at the end of a long day.

Those eligible for the low-cost apartments at Waldmers Wood must first be accepted on the scheme by Bury Council following qualification.

For details on the wider selection of homes available in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Greater Manchester.