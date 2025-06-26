Brand-new homes released in Pershore with deposits from just £1,550 for first-time buyers

Bromford home style at a previous Worcestershire development.

First-time buyers in Pershore can now secure a brand-new three-bedroom home with a deposit of just £1,550, following the first release of Shared Ownership homes at Bromford’s new Holloway development.

Delivered by the leading new homes provider, Holloway is offering a collection of stylish two- and three-bedroom homes through the affordable scheme – providing an accessible route onto the property ladder for many, including those who may have thought homeownership was out of reach in this sought-after area.

Located a short distance to the west of Pershore, within easy reach of the A4104 and Pershore Station, Holloway residents benefit from extensive transport links, making Cheltenham, Worcester, Gloucester, Bristol and The Midlands within reach for commuting and leisure activities.

The development also sits on the doorstep of the picturesque Malvern Hills, with the Cotswolds slightly further afield. These scenic National Landscapes mean the new homes are in the ideal spot for family days out, dog walks, and those who enjoy the outdoors.

Homes at Holloway are available from £31,000 for a 10 per cent share value, meaning that the Bow Brook home style can be purchased with a deposit of just over £1,500 - 5 per cent of that owned share.

With Bromford Shared Ownership, buyers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining portion, meaning a smaller deposit is needed. Then, when the time is right, buyers can increase their owned share until they own 100 per cent of the home outright.

The Bow Brook is an expertly-designed home that blends modern and traditional living, in an area where buyers can enjoy the idyllic Worcestershire countryside without being detached from the amenities of a charming town.

Residents are welcomed into a spacious hallway, leading into an accommodating open-plan ground floor allowing for plenty of natural light. To the front of the Bow Brook is a cosy living space which comfortably fits two sofas, a coffee table, and television stand, making for a relaxing place to wind down.

To the rear, the integrated kitchen-diner is fitted with modern appliances, and with the French doors leading to the turfed rear garden, the Bow Brook provides a great hub for entertaining family and friends. A downstairs cloakroom and space for storage complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the Bow Brook features a main bedroom with a fitted wardrobe, a second double bedroom, and a third smaller room that could be utilised as a dressing room, home office, nursery or guest bedroom. A stylish family bathroom and further storage space, alongside off-street parking, make the Bow Brook ideal for modern family living.

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We are really pleased to have launched the new homes at Holloway, a charming new development in one of Worcestershire’s most desirable areas.

“Shared Ownership is such an important asset in an area like Pershore, where many first-time buyers wish to stay near family but are priced out of the open market.

“With deposits starting from just £1,550, Holloway makes getting onto the property ladder immediately more achievable for many. We don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long, so would encourage getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Pershore is a charming market town on the banks of the River Avon, renowned for its historic architecture and strong sense of community.

The town is home to a number of high-quality schools for all ages, large supermarkets, green spaces and outdoor pursuits – making it well-suited to families, young professionals and downsizers alike. Pershore is also home to independent and chain restaurants, pubs and stores.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit The National Housing Federation.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales).

For more information on Holloway and The Bow Brook, visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/holloway or contact [email protected].

*T&Cs apply.