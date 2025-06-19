Brand new Nisa Local launches in Stanford-le-Hope with community-focused convenience offering

Nisa Local Stanford-Le-Hope

The Amipara family has successfully opened a brand-new convenience store in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, marking the latest addition to their growing retail estate and a significant investment in the local community.

Located in a densely populated residential area, the site was formerly Corkscrew Convenience Store.

Now following a full transformation, the Nisa Local has been completely rebuilt from the ground up with builders installing steel beams, new flooring and ceilings, before a full fit-out by Activ Projects.

The 1,400 sq. ft. store officially launched yesterday.

The new store will mirror the successful model implemented by the family at their flagship site near London’s ExCel Arena, which more than doubled sales after a major refit in 2023.

The Stanford-le-Hope store will include two key customer-focused missions: a comprehensive food to go range featuring Country Choice and Rollover Hot Dogs, and a strong value-driven grocery offer with Co-op own brand lines.

“This will be a proper mini supermarket,”said Manav Amipara.“We’re putting everything into this store – it’s brand new from top to bottom.

Praful Amipara added: “It’s a local store for a local community, with a strong focus on food to go, top-up shopping, and essentials. We’re also adding services like Evri parcel delivery, which I know will be a big help to local residents.”

To celebrate launch day, the store hosted a raffle with top prizes including an iPhone, TV and AirPods.

Harsh commented:“Initially, I wasn’t sure about the site, but after speaking to the Co-op Wholesale team and reviewing the area properly, I could see the potential. It’s a great location in a residential zone, with schools nearby and high footfall. I’m really excited to bring this new store to life.”

Taranjit Singh Dhillon, Head of Retail at Co-op Wholesale, said:“We’re thrilled to support Harsh with his latest store. His passion for retail, focus on innovation and community commitment are clear, and this new site is set to be a fantastic addition to Stanford-le-Hope.”

The store will also support local causes via Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity, with funds pledged to nearby schools and community groups.