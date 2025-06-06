Breaking down barriers: Making Japanese cuisine accessible to everyone

Happy sushi making students show off their delicious creations

Japanese cuisine has long been perceived as intimidatingly complex, requiring years of training and specialised equipment. Tomono Davies is changing that perception one sushi class at a time, making authentic Japanese cooking accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels across the UK.

"Sushi isn't typically made at home in Japan," explains Tomono, founder of Tomono Sushi Party. "It's usually restaurant food or takeaway for celebrations. But when you miss something and can't access it, you innovate. I discovered that keeping it simple but authentic is the best approach."

Her mobile sushi-making classes break down cultural and practical barriers that have traditionally kept Japanese cooking out of reach for many. By bringing all necessary ingredients and equipment directly to students' chosen venues, she eliminates the intimidation factor of sourcing specialty items or visiting unfamiliar restaurants.

The classes welcome complete beginners alongside experienced cooks, creating an inclusive environment where everyone learns together. Tomono's teaching philosophy centers on Shokuiku - Japanese food and nutritional education that encompasses not just cooking techniques but cultural understanding and healthy living principles.

Getting dressed up in traditional Japanese kimono also adds to the fun

"My aim is to bring out the best from both cultures," says Tomono. "Japanese techniques with British local, fresh ingredients create better dishes in a fun and easy way." This approach makes the cuisine more accessible while maintaining its authenticity.

Students leave with practical skills they can replicate at home, cultural knowledge that enriches their understanding of Japanese traditions, and confidence to continue exploring Japanese cuisine independently. Many become advocates themselves, sharing their new skills with family and friends.

With classes available across London, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Oxfordshire, Tomono is democratising access to authentic Japanese culinary education, one community at a time.

For more information visit: www.tomono-sushi.co.uk