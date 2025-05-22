Breast cancer charity grants 25k to The Primrose Centre in Kent

The Pink Ribbon Foundation

To celebrate the Pink Ribbon Foundation's 25th anniversary this month it has awarded a special one-off grant of £25,000 to The Primrose Centre in Orpington, Kent.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making charity with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of those who are suffering from, have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment.

Since the foundation launched in May 2000, it has supported over 300 breast cancer charities. To celebrate this milestone, it has awarded five breast cancer charities across the UK a special one-off grant of £25,000 each.

The Primrose Centre in Orpington, Kent is a registered charity founded in 2010 by Mary Spinks. Mary passed away in 2023 and the Centre is now run entirely by volunteers. Supporting those who have a breast cancer diagnosis, they offer access to holistic therapies, lymphatic drainage and support without a medical referral.

Covering a wide and often underserved region, The Primrose Centre will use its £25,000 grant to maximise the use of an underutilised mezzanine space and install a “Pink Ribbon Lift,” creating accessible space for additional services. The lift will also allow the centre to rent the area on weekends, generating vital extra income to support their work.

Jonathan Prince, Trustee of the Pink Ribbon Foundation says, “To mark 25 years of supporting those affected by breast cancer, the Pink Ribbon Foundation is proud to award £25,000 to this outstanding charity. These grants celebrate our milestone anniversary and honour the inspiring work being done across the UK to support individuals living with and recovering from breast cancer. We are deeply grateful to The Primrose Centre for applying for funding and we are thrilled to help them help women across Kent.”

For many smaller charities, a grant from the Pink Ribbon Foundation can make a huge difference - providing a highly skilled programme of care, complimentary therapies, counselling for patients and their families, up-date communication materials, awareness programmes, lymphedema care, therapy sessions, specialist equipment extra nurses and vital research.

Prince continues, “Congratulations to The Primrose Centre. We are honoured to support your work and celebrate the strength, hope, and resilience you bring to the breast cancer community. We hope to be doing the same for another 25 years!”

