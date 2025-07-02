Bridgend entrepreneur supported by The Secret’s Joe Vitale in global bestselling book

Natasha and her husband Blake on the red carpet with Joe Vitale

A Bridgend businesswoman and ex-social worker, who’s recognised worldwide for helping other women to create success in their lives, after she went from being a struggling single mum, to a multi-7 figure entrepreneur, is leading the way celebrating others.

She shines a light on the expertise and stories of 18 incredible professionals, all who have experienced transformations of their own - in her new book - ‘When Hearts Heal’.

The book has struck a chord globally achieving multiple No.1 best selling spots in the UK, Australian, Italian and German Amazon charts, and a No.2 status in America, climbing high and overtaking influential leaders such as Jay Shetty and Natasha found herself side by side with Gabor Mate, a global expert in the healing and trauma space and a huge inspiration to Natasha and her work.

Natasha Leigh Bray, 38, who grew up on a council estate, in a tiny town in South Wales and experienced a childhood full of chronic trauma, abuse and bullying, is now a multi-award winning Success Mastery Coach, Healer and Spiritual Teacher, who has now earned over $9 million cumulatively in her business since 2017. Supporting other women in healing from emotional traumas, or helping them move forward from feeling stuck in some area of their lives, she has worked with thousands of entrepreneurs across 106 countries worldwide, and this book is the next part of her impact, as she has brought together 18 co-authors to celebrate them and their knowledge in what has now become a global best selling book.

Natasha being interviewed by LA Tribune. Picture: Natasha Bray

This anthology comprises expertise on healing the heart from eighteen leading professionals, doctors and healers from around the world, with experts from the UK, Australia, Poland, Canada, Turkey, Italy and America - all of whom Natasha has taught the art of HeartHealing™, through her training business, The School of Healing Mastery. With compassion and clarity, these contributors share both personal journeys and pioneering knowledge in the field of emotional, relational, and generational healing.

Hearthealing™ is a unique modality which combines psychology, spirituality and trauma-informed coaching and therapy with the science of the heart. She hopes that this book, on top of her other 2 previous bestsellers, will help her achieve her goal of ‘healing 10 million people worldwide’.

In ‘When Hearts Heal’, the co-authors share their journeys, wisdom and teachings to enable others to understand and heal their own hearts and all launch proceeds will go to the chosen charity Little Lives UK, who provide counselling and technology for disadvantaged children.

Natasha, who was recently flown to the US to star in a new multi award-winning Amazon Prime film, Zero Limits, alongside The Secret’s Dr Joe Vitale, who wrote the foreword to ‘When Hearts Heal’, said; “My mission is to heal ten million hearts. I truly believe that this is how we break cycles and create a better world for our future generations. I believe if the people around me had healed their own hearts, I would not have suffered the way I did in my childhood. I am a mother to two children and I want a better world for them, and ALL children. This is how we create it.”

Joe Vitale with When Hearts Heal. Picture: Natasha Bray

She added: “Joe Vitale, described this book as a ‘portal to healing’, and that meant so much as with this book we hope to be able to open up healing to many who may not have explored the power of the heart in healing before. It is centred around my own methodology of HeartHealing™ - a methodology I developed after I had ‘healed myself’ to overcome significant childhood trauma, which had a profound impact on my emotional wellbeing, life, relationships and business success. I then created a system which enabled me to teach this to others, and for them to then heal others - as my goal is to create a global ripple effect of millions of people who are then able to move forward freely, no longer trapped by trauma. I truly believe when hearts heal, families heal and the world heals and that is why this work is so important to me.”

“I have a mission to impact millions of hearts across the world and so I trained other Drs, psychologists and professionals in my method. This book brings together some of the expertise and wisdom from these people. From overcoming burnout and addiction to reshaping identity and reclaiming one’s voice, every chapter reveals a unique facet of the human experience, offering powerful, practical wisdom for those who are ready to lead, love, and live differently. Whether you are interested in the neuroscience behind the ‘heart-brain’, the energetic impact of unhealed wounds, or how to create legacy-level change through healing, When Hearts Heal has it all.” said Natasha.

Qualified in Clinical Hypnotherapy, Social Work, Behaviour Change and Psychology, Natasha drew on her own experiences of trauma from childhood abuse and domestic violence, as well as those she helped when working as a social worker to create something she believes is more powerful.

She said: “I used to be a specialist rapid intervention social worker in the field of addictions and mental health. There was a lot of red tape. I felt like the tools were surface level and that true transformation needed something deeper - I went out and created that something deeper.“ Clients describe it as “more powerful than decades of therapy”.

With this book she hopes to share knowledge, and real life experiences, to help others see how they can heal themselves, overcome their limits and improve their mental wellbeing for more success. Each contribution enables the reader to take ownership of their own transformation and focuses on different topics from overcoming limits, to improving mental health, and creating sustainable success -including chapters on limitless potential, grief, addiction, ADHD and feminine leadership.

Natasha, who also has two other bestselling books under her belt is widely recognised as making a huge impact with her work. She recently won 2 awards in the Women Changing the World Awards - The People’s Choice Impact Award – Recognising the global reach and profound life-changing impact of HeartHealing™ across 106 countries worldwide; and Well-being & Wellness Programmes – Honouring the HeartHealing™ Certification as a globally award-winning programme, setting a new standard for subconscious and emotional healing. She has also won The Ultimate Entrepreneur Award in 2024 and was named in 35 under 35 with Management Today.

Following the book launch, Natasha flew to America for the red carpet film premiere with Joe Vitale and the rest of the cast of Zero Limits where HeartHealing was featured in a global film that has already won 15 awards at film festivals.