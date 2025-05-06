Brits bunkering down as Hay Fever sweeps the nation

Beckham lookalike struggling with hay fever

The UK is currently facing one of its most intense hay fever seasons in years, with high pollen counts causing widespread disruption to daily life.

According to new research from local services marketplace Airtasker, 31% of UK adults report that hay fever symptoms are interfering with their day-to-day activities. A further 43% say they are staying indoors entirely to avoid exposure, indicating just how significantly seasonal allergies are affecting the public.

The survey also revealed that 12% of respondents would consider relocating to an area with lower pollen levels to avoid symptoms – showing the extent of discomfort caused by allergic reactions such as sneezing, congestion, itchy eyes and fatigue.

And it’s not just the average Brit suffering. Tottenham local Ryan Edwards described encountering a well-dressed man who bore a strong resemblance to former footballer David Beckham.

Ryan with David Beckham lookalike

“I thought, ‘That’s got to be Beckham,’” Ryan said. “He looked bang on – same style, same tats. I handed him a tissue and he said, ‘Thanks mate, I’m really struggling today.’ Absolute gent. He even stopped for a few selfies!”

The sighting quickly stirred a buzz on social media with people posting about the ‘spotting’.

Despite Beckham himself previously sharing about his struggles with hay fever on social media, adding plausibility to the encounter, it just turned out to be a very good lookalike.

Still, the mix-up only highlights how widespread the hay fever struggle really is this year.

'Beckham' spotted in London

To help those overwhelmed by symptoms, Airtasker has launched the ‘Allergy Air-vengers’ https://www.airtasker.com/blog/uk/airtasker-launches-allergy-air-vengers/ – a new initiative aimed at connecting hay fever sufferers with local Taskers who can take on chores and errands they’d rather avoid during allergy flare-ups.

Whether it’s walking the dog, picking up groceries, or mowing the lawn, help is just a few clicks away – and Taskers earn money while lending a hand.

One thing’s for sure, if you’re suffering through spring – you’re not alone!