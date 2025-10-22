Brits care more about home ownership than marriage
While landing a full-time job does top the list of things Brits consider a significant rite of passage (58%), buying a home (45%) is now seen as a bigger deal than getting married (40%) or becoming a parent (39%).
A whopping 80% of Brits think adulthood looks very different today compared to past generations, with nearly a quarter (24%) admitting they’re hitting traditional milestones later in life.
From feeling flattered when getting ID’d to developing an obsession with their garden, Brits reveal the exact moments they realised they’d become a ‘proper’ adult. Over a third (37%) say buying their first big appliance, such as a washing machine or fridge, was the moment they truly felt grown up.
For just over 14.3 million people* (26%), it was buying their first TV, ahead of traditional milestones like setting up a pension (23%) and switching utility providers (10%).
Top 10 things that made Brits realise they had become a grown-up:
Buying your first big appliance – 37%
Buying your own TV – 26%
Setting up a pension – 23%
Calling it a night early by choice – 21%
Realising you’re no longer the youngest at work – 21%
Hosting a dinner party – 20%
Growing fruit and veg – 18%
Treating your parents to a meal – 18%
Doing DIY – 17%
Hoping for rain “for the garden” – 16%
