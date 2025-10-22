Brits care more about home ownership than marriage

Larry Lamb and Ash Holme

New research from Sky Glass Air TV has uncovered the nations’ rites of passage into adulthood – and it turns out marriage is no longer top of the list. Almost half of Brits now say buying a home is the ultimate sign of ‘making it’, ranking above getting married or becoming a parent.

While landing a full-time job does top the list of things Brits consider a significant rite of passage (58%), buying a home (45%) is now seen as a bigger deal than getting married (40%) or becoming a parent (39%).

A whopping 80% of Brits think adulthood looks very different today compared to past generations, with nearly a quarter (24%) admitting they’re hitting traditional milestones later in life.

From feeling flattered when getting ID’d to developing an obsession with their garden, Brits reveal the exact moments they realised they’d become a ‘proper’ adult. Over a third (37%) say buying their first big appliance, such as a washing machine or fridge, was the moment they truly felt grown up.

For just over 14.3 million people* (26%), it was buying their first TV, ahead of traditional milestones like setting up a pension (23%) and switching utility providers (10%).

Top 10 things that made Brits realise they had become a grown-up:

Buying your first big appliance – 37%

Buying your own TV – 26%

Setting up a pension – 23%

Calling it a night early by choice – 21%

Realising you’re no longer the youngest at work – 21%

Hosting a dinner party – 20%

Growing fruit and veg – 18%

Treating your parents to a meal – 18%

Doing DIY – 17%

Hoping for rain “for the garden” – 16%

To pay homage to the joys of modern adulting, Sky has teamed up with TV legend and much-loved dad Larry Lamb, and TikTok star Ash Holme in a tongue-in-cheek film. It sees the unlikely duo battle flatpacks, bin rotas and discuss what really happened on that fishing trip — before finally sinking into the sofa to enjoy Ash’s new Sky Glass Air TV.

Larry said: “Truth be told, I’m relieved that being a ‘proper adult’ still isn’t really about age at all – it’s when you start caring about bin day and get excited about a decent cuppa in front of your smart new Sky telly. Ash might be more clued up on TikTok than she is with a toolbox, but between us we nailed the adulting thing…eventually.”