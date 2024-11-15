Bromford celebrates successful partnership after Shared Ownership apartments sell out in Bristol

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading new homes provider Bromford is celebrating a successful partnership with Firmstone Developments, after the final Shared Ownership homes were snapped up at a development in Bristol.

Located just south of the River Avon in the Bedminster area of the town, the 66 East Street development has contributed towards meeting the demand for affordable routes towards home ownership around Bristol, with the one- and two-bedroom apartments designed and built with modern living and flexibility in mind.

The joint venture has allowed buyers to enjoy the convenience of city life and a cluster of amenities on their doorstep, combined with the practical benefits of apartment living. Built specifically to meet the needs of local people, priority was given to applicants with a connection to the Bristol City Council area.

Just over a mile from the heart of Bristol, 66 East Street provides residents easy access to pubs, supermarkets, fitness centres and more, all within Bedminster itself or the city centre. The extensive road, bus and rail networks nearby including Bedminster Train Station, the A370 road and regular bus routes make a variety of local and further afield locations easily accessible.

Computer-generated image of the 66 East Street development, Bedminster.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

A spokesperson for Firmstone Developments commented: “As a Bedminster-based developer, we are delighted to have contributed towards the provision of affordable housing at 66 East Street as part of the continuing regeneration of the area.

“Our partnership with Bromford has been first-rate, achieving an excellent result in these fantastic apartments to meet the housing needs of local people.”

Karon O’Callaghan, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “We’re delighted to have supported so many people in their housing journey at this development, with Shared Ownership providing a smoother and easier route onto the property ladder.

“We’d like to thank Firmstone for their hard work, communication and expertise in design and build, which assures both us and our buyers that they’re settling in great apartments in a thriving location.”

Bromford currently has just one home remaining at the Staffords Yard development in Bristol. For more information, please visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/stafford-yard.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit The National Housing Federation.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.

