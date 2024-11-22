Bromford helps Warwickshire pupils stay safe with donation of reflective bag tags

Matt Albutt, Digital Marketing Executive at Bromford donated the bag tags at the Warwickshire primary school.

Primary school pupils in Warwickshire are now more visible on their journeys to and from school following a donation of reflective bag tags from new homes provider Bromford.

Lighthorne Heath Primary School received 100 glow-in-the-dark tags, one to cover each child from ages 3 to eleven, to ensure they can be seen more easily through the winter months.

The donation from Bromford was made during Road Safety Week (November 17-23), organised by the charity Brake, raising awareness of the devastating toll of road crashes, from which over 1,700 people die each year, with another 30,000 receiving serious, life-changing injuries.

Every year, schools, charities and organisations take part in Road Safety Week to ensure more is done to protect pedestrians and road users and the effect that road incidents can have on communities.

Bromford’s donation is in line with its pledge to enhance to support its communities, with Lighthorne Heath nearby to its five-star Heritage Grange development, where high-quality Shared Ownership homes are being provided in collaboration with David Wilson Homes.

Rachel Hartley, Early Years Lead Teacher at Lighthorne Heath Primary School, said: “We’d like to thank Bromford for the generous donation of 100 bag tags which will mean all pupils are more visible as they walk or cycle to and from school.

“We’re very happy that Bromford have considered our school for this donation which will add an extra layer of safety to the pupils’ walks to and from school.”

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “Looking after our communities is key to our principles here at Bromford, and we’re delighted to have made this donation to Lighthorne Heath Primary School.”

“We hope that the pupils can continue to enjoy their walks and cycles to and from school all while being safer in doing so.

“Heritage Grange is an important development for us, and we look forward to continuing to support local organisations throughout the development’s lifecycle.”

