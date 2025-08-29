Brothers, 14 and 9, named as JustGiving Award finalists after covering over 340 miles in a smile-shaped triathlon for charity

Sami and Rafi

Two brothers from Leicester, who took part in a charity 340-mile triathlon, have been named as finalists in the Rising Star category at this year’s JustGiving Awards.

Rafi Sirur, 14, and his younger brother, Sami Sirur, nine, have raised over £4,500 through multiple fundraising changes, covering over 900 miles over the years. Most recently, they took on a triathlon to celebrate 40 years of Comic Relief, covering over 340 miles in a smile-shaped route across the UK.

Rafi rowed, cycled and ran over 220 miles, with Sami who tackled over 120 miles, donning his best fancy dress.

Rafi said: “The events take a lot of preparation and determination, but thinking of the people who benefit from the money raised is all the motivation we need.”

Sami added: “We might be tired and achy after our challenges but we’re also very happy as we know every mile and every metre helps raise money for charity.”

The brothers are one of 20 finalists to be named at the JustGiving Awards this year, after over 18,000 nominations were made by the general public. To be nominated, entrants had to have used JustGiving to raise money for a charity or personal cause over the last 12 months.

The finalists were shortlisted by an internal judging panel from JustGiving, with four finalists for each of the five new categories chosen. Alongside the Kids: Rising Star category, the other categories are Endurance: Mind over Miles, Influencer: Social for Good, Team: Stronger Together and Community: Outstanding Commitment.

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said: “In 25 years, over £7 billion has been raised for good causes by millions of incredible fundraisers on JustGiving. The Awards is our way of shining a light on those extraordinary individuals whose courage, compassion and commitment inspire us all.

"With thousands of remarkable nominees this year, narrowing them down to just 20 finalists was no easy task. Among them, Rafi and Sam’s fundraising efforts really inspired us. At such a young age, they’ve achieved what many people never accomplish in a lifetime. We're so honoured to have them as finalists in this year’s awards.”

This year the awards coincide with JustGiving’s 25th anniversary. Instead of being recognised with a traditional award ceremony, JustGiving is now offering winners an immersive experience that they’ll remember forever.

The winners will be chosen by the public, with voting opening on Monday 11 August. Members of the public will have three weeks to make their decision, with voting closing on Sunday 31 August.

To vote for the winners of this year’s JustGiving Awards visit: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-vote

To find out more about Rafi and Sami’s fundraising journey or to support their fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rnd25-sami-s