Bus driver Charles King named Frontline Employee of the Year at National Transport Awards
The Road Safety Champion, based at Arriva’s Luton Depot was recognised for his outstanding commitment to safety, clarity in communication and support for his colleagues.
His work has led to measurable improvements in operational safety, including a reduction in incidents and significant drops in collisions.
Known for his proactive approach, Charles has developed trusted driver training materials, redesigned safety notices following a serious bridge strike and introduced gold-standard guidance now being considered for national rollout.
His efforts have not only improved safety but also strengthened team confidence across the depot.
Luton sites manager Jonathan Evans said: “Charles is the kind of person every depot needs.
"He’s thoughtful, practical and deeply committed to making the job safer and clearer for everyone.”
Charles’s win is a testament to the power of frontline leadership and the impact of putting people and safety first.
He wasn’t the only winner, as David Cranstoun from Arriva London picked up the Community Champion award for his work supporting foodbanks in the capital.
The judges also awarded a highly commended certificate to Tamworth depot’s Ana Stepic in the Woman of the Year category.
Her most notable achievement to date has been the dramatic turnaround of Tamworth depot, which was underperforming and facing significant operational and cultural challenges at the start of 2024.
The accolade recognises Ana’s exceptional leadership, technical expertise and transformative impact on bus operations at Arriva Midlands.
Since joining the Arriva Graduate Programme in 2022 with a master’s degree in transport engineering, Ana has demonstrated a rare combination of analytical brilliance and people-first leadership.
Alistair Hands, Arriva UK Bus regional managing director said: “We’re incredibly proud of all of those shortlisted and so pleased their hard work has been recognised."