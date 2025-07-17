Bushley care home celebrates opening of new Dementia Community
Councillor Cate Cody was invited to officially open the new community, named the Cotswold Suite. Cate spent time talking with residents, staff and families.
Residents, families and staff enjoyed seeing the transformation that had been created to provide a beautiful new community overlooking stunning countryside. The home’s hospitality team provided complimentary refreshments and delicious homemade cakes throughout the day.
Barchester’s Dementia Nurse specialist, Isabel Magalhaes was available to answer any questions guests had about finding the right home and about the dementia services and support offered at Tewkesbury Fields.
Tewkesbury Fields care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tewkesbury Fields provides residential care, dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays