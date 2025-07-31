Butlin's Minehead celebrates one year of £2.5 million SKYPARK

Butlin's, the Home of Entertainment, is celebrating one year since its Minehead resort opened the UK’s most exciting playground, SKYPARK.

The incredible £2.5 million playground opened at the end of July in 2024, designed to be truly inclusive and interactive. Since its opening, over 140,000 energetic kids of all abilities have played and explored the six play zones championing positive emotions.

SKYPARK is home to epic climbing towers, intertwining slides, the UK’s longest swingline at 42 metres long, wheelchair-accessible features, including trampolines and ramps, and so much more, plus a place of calm in the unique Sound Domo playing 18 relaxing sounds.

Access to SKYPARK is included in the price of all family breaks and day passes, with last-minute breaks and day visits throughout summer.

Over 90,000 day visitors have experienced an action-packed day at the Somerset resort since SKYPARK’s opening in 2024, saving lively kids from boredom. With 20% off day passes for summer, adult passes start from £19 and children’s passes from £12*.

Not only can kids climb, swing and bounce around SKYPARK on a day visit, but also paddle and play in the Splash Waterworld pool in two-hour swim slots, experience all the thrills on the fairground rides and performances from the likes of Peppa Pig and Extreme Mountain Bike Show throughout the day in the Skyline Pavilion.

Butlin’s is pulling out all the stops for an unforgettable summer, with an unrivalled line up of what’s included in the price and breaks starting from £75 pp**. Families will be treated to a star-studded cast of headline acts, with shows from the likes of Stephen Mulhern, The Masked Singer Live and Meet the Stars of Gladiators*** included in the price of summer breaks.

Plus, every break has a packed schedule of West End-quality shows included in the price of breaks, such as the brand-new pantomime Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends and the two-part production celebrating music from across the world, Iconic.

When the incredible performers aren’t on stage, there’s plenty of activities included in the price to get stuck into. For adrenaline junkies, unlimited fairground rides are included in all breaks alongside free flow access to the Splash Waterworld pool, overflowing with rides, slides and flumes, as well as football sessions for all age groups.

Craig Goodwin, Resort Director at Butlin’s Minehead, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating one year since our SKYPARK opened, it’s added a real ‘wow factor’ to our resort and showcases why we are the Home of Entertainment. Guests’ feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and our team has loved witnessing the joy on families' faces as they experience the new addition on their holiday or during their day visit.

“Nowhere else offers a playground quite like this – with a 10-metre climbing tower, the UK’s longest swing line, and inclusive wheelchair-accessible equipment – all alongside our incredible entertainment. From The Masked Singer to West End-quality original productions, a traditional fairground and a huge pool with slides and lazy rivers, there’s so much more included in the price compared to anywhere else in the staycation market.

“With our summer breaks and day visits already in full swing, guests will have an incredible summer at Butlin's."

** Summer Holiday featuring Stephen Mulhern from £297 (£75 per person)

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring Stephen Mulhern staying in a two bedroom Comfort Room from £297 on 1 August 2025 in Minehead. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and the SKYPARK playground. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day, £14.95 per child (6-14), per day and £6.95 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Summer Holiday featuring The Masked Singer Live and Meet the Stars of the Gladiators from £299 (£75 per person)

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring The Masked Singer Live and Meet The Stars of the Gladiators staying in a two bedroom Comfort Room from £299 on 8 August 2025 in Minehead. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and the SKYPARK playground. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day, £14.95 per child (6-14), per day and £6.95 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

Summer Holiday featuring The Masked Singer Live and Meet the Stars of the Gladiators from £234 (£59 per person)

Butlin’s offers a three-night Summer Holiday break featuring The Masked Singer Live and Meet The Stars of the Gladiators staying in a two bedroom Standard Room from £234 on 15 August 2025 in Minehead. Price is based on a family of four sharing and includes live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and the SKYPARK playground. Dining packages start from £24.95 per adult, per day, £14.95 per child (6-14), per day and £6.95 per child (2-5). To find out more or to book go to butlins.com.

*Based on visiting the Minehead resort on 28 July 2025 with limited entertainment and activities

***Headline acts will vary by break