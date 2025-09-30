Butlin's searches for next big talents to lead 90th celebrations

Open auditions are being held across the country in October and November for a range of roles at all three resorts - Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness. The entertainment team is looking for the next stars to join the iconic Redcoat team, following in the footsteps of Stephen Mulhern, Nathan Connor and Laura-Dene Perryman.

The casting team is also recruiting vocalists and dancers for the new West End-quality ‘Theatre of Rock’ production, experienced pantomime actors for the year-round ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ pantomime and triple threats to star as a member of the hugely popular Skyline Gang.

Redcoat auditions

Redcoats have been the face of Butlin’s since 1936, entertaining millions of guests each year and creating magical memories that last a lifetime.

The team is looking for natural performers who love to connect with people to join the famous Redcoat family. Becoming a Redcoat is an amazing opportunity and perfect first step into the entertainment industry, as the role develops skills in performing arts, presenting and DJ’ing through workshop-based coaching in the Redcoat Academy.

On the day, auditionees just need to turn up and be ready to get stuck in. The audition will include interviews, team working activities and a dance section, alongside time for candidates to showcase a one-minute, entertaining showpiece of their choosing.

Open auditions take place on multiple dates:

Skegness - Skegness Butlin’s Skegness resort, Ingoldmells, Skegness, PE25 1NJ – 8th October from 10:30am

Skegness Butlin’s Skegness resort, Ingoldmells, Skegness, PE25 1NJ – 8th October from 10:30am London – The Derby, Derbyshire House, St. Chad St. London, WC1H 8AG – 3rd November from 10am

Cast Vocalists, Dancers and Dancers & Singers auditions

With a brand-new production ‘Theatre of Rock’ debuting in 2026, packed with full throttle anthems from rock n’ roll West End musicals, Butlin’s is casting talented vocalists with a Pop, Rock or Contemporary style. The entertainment team is looking for vocalists who can also move well with a strong belt and can connect with a family audience in the various West End-quality productions they would be performing in.

The casting team will also be looking for experienced and charismatic pantomime-style actors for two roles in the 2026 year-round pantomime of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’, the hero of the story Jack Trott and Mrs Blunderbore, full of gravitas and confidence. Successful auditionees will also take on cover roles in ‘Theatre of Rock.’

For the role of Jack Trott, auditionees need a good mix between panto comic and leading man, as well as being comfortable with setting the pace and audience participation. The role of Mrs Blunderbore needs a talent cast member with a big stage presence to command the stage as the wife of the Giant.

All vocalists should bring their CVs and headshots alongside a prepared pre-selected audition track* and a well-known contrasting second song.

Vocalists and Panto actors open auditions take place from 9:30am at:

London - Pineapple Dance Studios, London, WC2H 9JA – 14th October

- Pineapple Dance Studios, London, WC2H 9JA – 14th October Birmingham – Birmingham Hippodrome, Thorp Street, B5 4TB – 5th November

Successful dance auditionees will take to the stage in ‘Iconic’, join the ensemble of the year-round pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ and could have the opportunity to work with the industry's best creatives in The Masked Singer Live’s brand-new show for 2026.

Singer dancer auditionees will have the chance to take part in the new for 2026 ‘Theatre of Rock’ production.

Dancers will need to bring along appropriate footwear, with female dancers required to bring flat dance shoes and heels.

Dancers and the combined dancer and singer role open auditions take place from 9:30 at:

London - Pineapple Dance Studios, London, WC2H 9JA – 13th October

- Pineapple Dance Studios, London, WC2H 9JA – 13th October Birmingham - Birmingham Hippodrome, Throp Street, B5 4TB – 6th November (MALE DANCERS ONLY)

Triple Threat (Skyline Gang and Pantomime ensemble) auditions

The entertainment team is looking for triple threat talent to join the guest-favourite ‘Skyline Gang’ to deliver incredible family-friendly performances. The role also offers the opportunity to star in the 2026 pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ in an ensemble role.

A pre-selected Triple Treat Vocal audition track* and a second well-known contrasting song must be prepared. Auditionees should bring CVs, headshots and wear suitable dance attire and footwear.

Open auditions take place from 9:30am at:

Birmingham - Birmingham Hippodrome, Throp Street, B5 4TB – 6th November

For those who dream of behind the scenes, Butlin’s is also recruiting the incredible Technical Team. From Stage Managers and Sound Technicians to Lighting Technicians and Stage Crew, there’s a range roles and opportunities available.

For more information on technical and entertainment team, please visit the careers site: https://jobs.butlins.com/

Ahead of the auditions this October and November, Mike Godolphin, Entertainment Director at Butlin’s, said: “We’re excited to start our UK-wide search for the best talents to join our incredible entertainment team in 2026. Butlin's is an amazing place for any up-and-coming, or experienced talent to develop their skills. The hugely successful Redcoat Academy is continuing in 2026 for our new Redcoats and is an excellent place for the newcomers to develop their all-round skills, from presenting and performing arts, to DJ’ing.

“Whether successful auditionees are taking their first steps into the industry as a world-famous Redcoat or progressing to the next step in their professional performance career as a vocalist, dancer or triple threat in our West End-quality shows, they’ll be joining Butlin’s at an exciting time. Not only do we have brand-new productions in 2026 but we are also celebrating our 90th birthday.”

*Audition tracks and more information can be found at https://jobs.butlins.com/entertainment

Applicants must be 18 years or over.

The open auditions are for all roles, individuals can turn up on the day. Auditionees can pre-register: https://jobs.butlins.com/entertainment

1 . Contributed Butlin's pantomime Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Butlin's Iconic Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Butlin's Redcoat Photo: Submitted Share