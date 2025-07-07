BWRT The Mental Health Crisis We Need to Talk More About — And the Breakthrough Therapy That Could Change Everything

BWRT Accredited Trainer

We’re facing a global mental health crisis — not enough services, too few trained professionals, long waits, and therapies that often take years or don’t work. Many suffer in silence, believing their pain isn’t “bad enough” for help. But what if therapy didn’t mean years of talking? What if real, fast results were possible without reliving trauma? That’s the promise of BWRT (BrainWorking Recursive Therapy) — a powerful approach everyone urgently needs to know about.

BWRT: A New Era in Mental Health

BWRT is a modern, neuroscience-based therapy developed by UK therapist Terence Watts. It works with the brain’s natural patterning system to intercept and update emotional responses before they even reach our conscious awareness.

In simple terms: your brain created a loop. BWRT helps you rewrite it — fast.

Laura McDonald - BWRT Practitioner, Mentor, Trainer

It doesn’t rely on scripts, affirmations, or years of talking.

It doesn’t ask you to re-live the worst day of your life.

And often, it doesn’t even need you to tell the therapist what happened.

That’s right — BWRT can be entirely content-free.

BWRT Training - Online or In Person

All I need to know as the practitioner is that you can recall the problem. The brain does the rest — safely, effectively, and often within just a few sessions.

Real-Life Results

Let me tell you a story.

A few years ago, I received a phone call from a psychiatric nurse. She asked if I could help a man who had become so traumatised he couldn’t leave his bedroom. He hadn’t eaten with his family or left the house in months.

Laura McDonald, Accredited BWRT Practitioner, Mentor and Trainer

Naturally, I was hesitant. But I agreed to work with him.

After just one phone session, he came out of his bedroom and sat downstairs with his family for the evening. It was the first breakthrough.

After five sessions in total, he had seen even more improvements - he attended a family celebration, he'd started going for walks.

The last time I reached out, he'd since moved out of the family home. He'd learned to drive. He started his own business. He had changed his life and his story is remarkable.

But it’s not rare. I’ve seen it again and again.

Why This Therapy Matters Right Now

People are desperate for change.

And yet many are wary of what therapy might involve — the cost, the commitment, the waiting, the emotional toll.

BWRT removes many of those barriers:

It’s brief and cost-effective

It doesn’t require detailed storytelling or painful disclosures

It can be done online or in person

It’s fast, safe, and empowering

If more people knew about BWRT, we could radically reduce waiting lists.

If more therapists were trained in it, more people could access effective care — quickly.

If more clients understood that they don’t have to “suffer enough” to deserve help, we’d see more people healing before they hit rock bottom. Likewise, Many people hold back from seeking help because they believe that their trauma is so deep, their past so complex, or their reactions so overwhelming that no therapy could possibly help.

The truth is, BWRT® is designed to work with the way the brain processes emotional triggers — whether you're feeling slightly stuck or completely consumed. It doesn’t rely on reliving the past or talking things through over and over.

You don’t have to hit rock bottom to benefit from it, and no trauma is “too big” for the brain to begin healing with the right approach.

This isn’t a magic fix. It’s neuroscience. And it works.

Why Practitioners Are Learning BWRT

Therapists, coaches, and holistic practitioners around the globe are seeking better tools — especially ones that blend science with speed and sustainability.

BWRT delivers on that, and it gives practitioners something most therapies don’t: a method that truly empowers both sides of the room

I Run BWRT Practitioner Training in Ireland

As a therapist, coach, and business strategist with over 20 years' experience, I offer the only BWRT practitioner training in Ireland — because I want more people to have access to this life-changing work.

My next online course begins Thursday 10th July, and it’s open to professionals ready to add this remarkable tool to their practice.

Become a part of a bona-fide International Institute

Whether you’re a therapist looking for a science-backed upgrade…

A mental health professional who wants to offer deep, fast transformation…

Or a therapist ready to work with the brain itself…

This is your opportunity to be part of something different — and deeply needed.

A Final Word

I believe we’re on the brink of a turning point in mental health — but only if we embrace new methods that honour the complexity of the human mind and the urgency people are feeling today.

BWRT does that.

And I want the world to know.

Let’s create a future where healing is faster, more accessible, and truly transformative — one brain at a time.

Laura McDonald is an award-winning therapist, business strategist, and BWRT practitioner/mentor/trainer. She works with individuals looking for help in their personal and professional lives. Laura is the only certified BWRT trainer in Ireland. Find her at www.bwrtireland.ie or visit the official global site here: www.bwrt.org