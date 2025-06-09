A new index ranking finds that smaller regional cities are outperforming traditional metros when adjusted for population. Expert reveals where the UK’s creative pulse truly lies.

The UK’s creative industries continue to bounce back in 2025. With the government announcing a £60 million funding package aimed at accelerating growth in the creative sectors, new data from Aura Print reveals that the country’s most visually creative cities aren’t necessarily the largest or most obvious ones.

A fresh index analysing Eventbrite listings, accredited arts degrees, and gallery data shows that regional gems like Cambridge and York are leading the way per capita, challenging long-held assumptions about where the UK’s creative capital truly lies.

While London remains a global cultural hub, smaller cities like Cambridge and York are emerging as vibrant centers of creativity, offering rich artistic experiences per capita.

Cambridge

Top 10 Visually Creative UK Cities (Per Capita)

Rank City Creative Arts Degrees Art Events/100k Galleries/100k Museums/100k 1 Cambridge 3 20.70 1.39 0.00 2 York 0 11.25 0.07 0.07 3 Manchester 0 4.78 0.15 0.13 4 Leeds 0 4.37 0.13 0.07 5 Derby 0 1.77 0.18 0.07 6 Sheffield 0 2.79 0.09 0.06 7 Cardiff 1 2.06 0.25 0.02 8 Edinburgh 0 1.16 0.17 0.04 9 Liverpool 0 2.19 0.07 0.05 10 London 10 0.33 0.37 0.03

Key Findings

Regional Highlights

Scotland : Edinburgh maintains a respectable performance with a steady number of art events and galleries, reflecting its rich cultural heritage.

: Edinburgh maintains a respectable performance with a steady number of art events and galleries, reflecting its rich cultural heritage. Wales: Cardiff shows a balanced creative scene with a notable number of galleries per capita, indicating a thriving arts community.

Why Is This Happening? A Shift in the Creative Landscape

Several factors are contributing to this decentralisation of creativity across the UK:

Remote Work and Affordability : With more creatives moving away from London due to rising living costs, smaller cities offer affordability, space, and quality of life without sacrificing access to culture and community.

: With more creatives moving away from London due to rising living costs, smaller cities offer affordability, space, and quality of life without sacrificing access to culture and community. University and Local Council Support : Institutions like Cambridge University and arts councils across regions are investing in local talent, funding events, and nurturing galleries and residencies.

: Institutions like Cambridge University and arts councils across regions are investing in local talent, funding events, and nurturing galleries and residencies. Cultural Tourism : Cities like York and Edinburgh leverage their historic charm and tourist appeal to host art events that boost both local engagement and visitor experiences.

: Cities like York and Edinburgh leverage their historic charm and tourist appeal to host art events that boost both local engagement and visitor experiences. Digital Accessibility: The rise of online portfolios, art platforms, and social media has allowed regional creatives to showcase their work globally, without needing to be based in a major capital.

This shift is economic and social. Smaller cities are becoming micro-creative capitals, offering cultural capital, job opportunities, and a better standard of living for visual artists, designers, and makers.

“In today’s digital-first world, the notion that only London or Manchester can foster creativity is outdated. Regional cities are carving their own visual identities. Cambridge, for instance, merges tradition with cutting-edge design in a way that’s incredibly attractive to creatives.

What we’re seeing now is a decentralisation of the creative industry. Artists, designers, and content creators are choosing to live in cities that offer inspiration, affordability, and access to cultural institutions. These ranked cities offer all three, and that’s reflected in the growing number of galleries, design studios, and events.

From a branding perspective, this makes cities like York or Cardiff immensely valuable. They’re more than tourist spots. These cities are also living, breathing creative ecosystems. For local governments and tourism boards, this data should act as a wake-up call: nurturing the visual arts fosters economic vitality and cultural capital,” says Branding Expert, Liam Smithof Aura Print.

As the creative industries continue to evolve, supporting and investing in these burgeoning hubs will be crucial for sustaining the UK's position as a global leader in the arts.