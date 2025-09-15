Cambridge students spend more than 3,000 hours volunteering in 12 months

SPC students volunteering with local Scout Groups

Duke of Edinburgh’s Award students at Stephen Perse Cambridge have spent more than 3,000 hours supporting local community causes as volunteers since April 2024, increasing their volunteer hours by 30 per cent compared to 23/24. The estimated social value of the donated hours is more than £19,000.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a nationally recognised programme, and encourages young people aged 14 to 24 years old to serve their communities and to develop and learn outside of the classroom. To attain a Bronze award, students must complete three months of volunteering, while the Silver Award requires at least six months of volunteering. Students who achieve their Gold Award must complete a minimum of 12 months of volunteering activity. Between April 2024 and March 2025, a total of 3,016 hours of volunteering were logged by students at Stephen Perse Cambridge.

At Stephen Perse Cambridge, students in Years 9 to 12 volunteer to support a wide range of community projects supporting everyone from children and young people to the elderly, including 28th Cambridge Scouts, EduKid, Stapleford Granary Arts Centre and other cultural venues.

Commenting on the achievement, Richard Girvan, Principal, said: “At Stephen Perse Cambridge, we believe that education goes beyond grades. It is about developing strength of character and a sense of social responsibility. Volunteering enriches the lives of all those involved and nurtures a stronger, more vibrant community for us all. Through their commitment and contributions to their community, our students have clearly demonstrated the profound power of collective action in improving society.”

Stephen Perse Cambridge has been a Directly Licensed Centre for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award since 2017, which enables it to deliver all three levels of the award programme within its schools. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is just one of a wide range of activities it offers to students to enable them to gain new experiences, extend their interests and enhance their learning.

To learn more about Stephen Perse Cambridge, register for its upcoming Open Events: https://www.stephenperse.com/opendays