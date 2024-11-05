Camida wins Supplier of the Year at Pharma Industry Awards

The much-coveted title, Pharma Supplier of the Year was bestowed on Tipperary company Camida at the 2024 Irish Pharma Industry Awards.

Camida was recognised for its commitment to quality, innovation, and reliability in the pharmaceutical supply chain and its exceptional contribution to the industry.

The prestigious award highlights Camida’s strong customer-focused approach and unwavering dedication to operational excellence, which has cemented its position as a trusted partner for leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Camida team,” said David Anchell, founder and managing director of Camida.

“We are honoured to be recognised and celebrated among such an esteemed group of industry leaders, and we remain committed to supporting our clients with agile, sustainable, and innovative solutions that meet the highest standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing and development.”

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Clonmel, Camida has built a solid reputation for excellence, partnering with clients across the globe to source and supply high-quality ingredients tailored to their specific needs.

With a strategic focus on speed, agility, transparency, and a strong emphasis on customer service, Camida continues to support the pharmaceutical industry to bring safe, effective products to market thus enhancing lives worldwide.

The Pharma Industry Awards, held annually, brings together Ireland’s top pharmaceutical companies to celebrate outstanding achievements across the sector. The awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence and innovation within the global pharmaceutical industry.

Irish Pharma Industry Awards judge Nuala Calnan presents Pharma Supplier of the Year Award to Camdia's representative Clodagh Phelan.

For over three decades, Camida has been simplifying the sourcing, procurement and distribution requirements of its valued clients in the pharma, ingredients and industrial sectors. Many of the major players in Europe and around the world work with Camida to improve efficiency and reduce complexity when securing raw materials.

Anchell continued: “Camida is all about perfect chemistry, maintaining long-lasting relationships with suppliers and customers to source and supply specialised chemicals to a wide range of industries globally. Our team consistently meets and exceeds the highest industry standards and conforms to the most stringent international protocols.

"Camida is entirely customer focused, and we are committed to speed, accuracy, and quality. We offer clients a proven track record, zero obligation to purchase and an expert team keen to do business, and thankfully it works exceptionally well for companies of all sizes even those with the most complex procurement needs!”

The Pharma Awards took place at the Radisson Blu, The Convention Centre in Dublin on Wednesday, October 30.