Canoeing teenager eyes Olympic glory.. and school is behind him all the way

Talented teenager Toby Sutcliffe is making serious waves in the world of canoe slalom - and his school is behind him every stroke of the way.

The 15 year-old from Llanberis, a pupil at St Gerard’s School in Bangor, is currently ranked among the top five C1 slalom athletes in the UK for his age group.

A dedicated year-round paddler, Toby trains on Llyn Padarn and at the National Water Sports Centre in Nottingham and has competed in the Junior Slalom European Cup in France and Germany as part of the Welsh Performance Team.

He joined St Gerard’s aged seven and is about to start Year 11. Balancing elite sport with his GCSE studies, Toby says the school has played a key role in helping him chase his goals.

“My ultimate aim is to reach the highest national division, then Team GB,” said Toby said.

“I’d love to make it to the World Championships or the Olympics one day.

“The school has been so supportive — always helping me catch up or send me extra work when I’ve missed lessons to compete overseas. I’m really grateful.”

Toby’s passion for paddling began during the pandemic, after his previous interest in ski slalom was put on hold.

“We had access to the lake and tried a few local taster sessions,” said mum Vicki.

“From his very first go in a C1 canoe, he just lit up — the smile hasn’t left his face since.”

Dad Will added: “It’s great to see St Gerard’s backing young athletes. Their support and sponsorship for Toby have made a real difference and the sport needs new talent like him coming through.”

Toby is also finding success in kayak cross, a fast, contact-heavy race discipline that debuted at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He reached the semi-finals in Augsburg, Germany, and came third in a recent open event in Nottingham.

Sid Sinfield, Performance Manager at Paddle Cymru, said: “With a strong work ethic and a passion for canoe slalom, Toby is not only competing at a high level for his age but is also on a clear trajectory toward national and international success.

“As he continues to train, travel, and compete, support and sponsorship play a vital role in helping him reach his full potential.

“Funding enables access to top-level coaching, specialised equipment, and travel to key races across the UK and Europe - essential components in the development of a world-class athlete.

“St Gerard's School’s backing of Toby is an opportunity to invest in the future of British canoeing and to support a driven young athlete with the talent and determination to go far.”

Headteacher Campbell Harrison added: “We’re proud of Toby and all our pupils as they chase their dreams.

“Whether in sport, academics, or the arts, St Gerard’s is committed to helping young people achieve their full potential — and we’re behind Toby all the way.”