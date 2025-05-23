Canterbury welcomes The BiG Trek for Palestine

Basma el Doukhi who welcomed Ruth in Canterbury

On day 21 of her 4000 mile walk to raise money for the UK registered charity MAP - Medical Aid for Palestinians, Ruth Herbert arrived in Canterbury in time for a blessing at the Cathedral by Father Hugh. This was followed by a rapturous welcome by members of the public and supporters of the Thanet for Palestine group who carried flags and displayed banners highlighting the plight of the citizens of Gaza.

In the past 3 weeks, Ruth has crossed the country in beautiful sunshine, making friends along the way, passing through the counties of Lancashire, Greater Manchester Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire Hertfordshire, before reaching London on Sunday and arriving in Kent earlier in the week. From Greenwich she walked 23 miles to Gravesend stopping for refreshments and rest at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara, the largest in Europe and also one of the largest outside India.Another 22 miles further Sittingbourne was the next stop where she was accompanied part of the route by local residents Bex and Nigel.

Since leaving home in South Cumbria on May 2nd Ruth has covered 373 miles walking approximately 20 miles each day often in the company of local people inspired and excited by this epic adventure. People who have met Ruth so far have been amazed and moved by the challenge she has set herself.

Amber from Thanet for Palestine welcomed Ruth saying “ I for one feel very inspired by your action. Your commitment to walk for 6 months, flying the Palestinian flag – it feels like a beautiful act of resistance. Thank you for walking for Gaza , thank you for your resistance, the example you set for us, you are an inspiration and we are with you.”

Ruth Herbert before setting off on her epic adventure

Hilary Chuter who travelled from Broadstairs for the Canterburywelcome said :” Ruth is an inspiration to us all . Many people were in tears as they spoke to her outside the cathedral and thanked her for what she is undertaking”

Ruth said “ the first 3 weeks of the Big Trek 4 Palestine have been filled with kindness and enthusiasm and I’ve met the most delightful people, and such a mix of people. It’s been so positive, but also a time for people to reflect on how they feel about what is happening in Gaza, and to talk about their grief. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Let’s make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions”

Ruth’s ‘Big Trek 4 Palestine’ will take 6 months as she walks through 11 countries, finishing in Turkey – the closest she can get to Gaza. On Friday 23rd she will complete the last leg of the UK stage of her journey as she walks the 26 miles to the coast following in the footsteps of thousands on Via Francigena, an ancient road and pilgrimage route running from Canterbury to Dover, and then through France and beyond. She will arrive in Market Square Dover on Friday evening and cross the channel on Saturday via ferry to Calais .

Everyone is invited to join the adventure; to greet her as she passes, company and conversation are a real boost and help the miles fly by.

You can support her fundraising efforts here: www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

Please follow Ruth’s progress over the next 6 months. You can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine

MAP Medical Aid for Palestinians is a British charity that offers medical services in the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon, and advocates for Palestinians' rights to health and dignity.

