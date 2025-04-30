Captain Fantastic helps entertain children at the WellChild charity’s Giddy Up for Good Easter event at Cheltenham Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s party and entertainment franchise company recently supported the WellChild charity’s Giddy Up for Good Easter Event held at Cheltenham Racecourse on April 15.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WellChild, is the national UK children's charity for seriously ill children headquartered in Cheltenham, making it possible for children and young people with complex medical needs to thrive at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

At the Giddy Up for Good Easter Event, children participated in mounted riding lessons, unmounted pony experiences at the Cotswold Riding for the Disabled (RDA) at the racecourse as well as crafting activities, an Easter Egg hunt and more. Jake Beltran, entertainer and franchise owner at Captain Fantastic added to the fun by entertaining children and families at the event with one-to-one magic tricks, games and disco show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Beltran commented: “It was a wonderful day and brilliant to see so much joy and so many memories being made.Everyone enjoyed being around the ponies and I was honoured to bring even more energy and excitement with Captain Fantastic’s own brand of fun through our own special show, tailored especially for the children attending the day.”

Jake Beltran and children at the event

Catherine Davies, Family Engagement Manager at WellChild said: "Having Captain Fantastic join our Giddy Up For Good Easter Event added something truly special to the day. For seThe children were absolutely thrilled - their laughter was a joy to hear, but it also gave the parents a rare and much-needed moment to relax.

Jake Beltran, who has recently finished a production at the Cotswold Play House in Stroud, is a trained actor who has worked as chief entertainer at Captain Fantastic in Gloucestershire since 2020 and is owner of the Gloucestershire franchised branch.

Captain Fantastic was originally set up in London in 2010 and was franchised in 2017. Each regional branch franchise is run by entertainers like Jake who have a history of performing on stages across the country, using their skills to engage audiences on a daily basis. Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.

For a short video about the event see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Vsi8JtwWI4&authuser=1

For further information about WellChild please see: https://www.wellchild.org.uk/