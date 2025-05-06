Captain Fantastic helps make magical memories for children at Kids Inspire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s party and entertainment franchise company has helped make magical memories for children at Kids Inspire’s Holiday Club in Essex.

The children’s mental health charity Kids Inspire, offers free trauma support, prioritising families who otherwise couldn’t afford it. Captain Fantastic’s professional entertainer Lois Gilder was funded by Captain Fantastic to host a special disco show at their office in Great Baddow, Chelmsford on 8 April 2025.

Lois Gilder confirmed: “The show was designed for a range of ages between 6-10 years. It was such a positive environment. Everyone was happy to engage in the fun disco and games. Even the volunteers and staff got involved and played musical bumps!The atmosphere was lovely and it made my job very easy. It was an honour to host this special event.”

Romany Whurr, Community Engagement Officer, Kids Inspire said: “We’d like to thank Captain Fantastic so much for coming to Kids Inspire. The children loved the dance party and games, and a few of them came up to me at the end of the day and said it was the best part of their day. Also Lois was fantastic. As an entertainer she was super high energy, friendly and great with the children, getting them very engaged in the games and dancing.”

Children enjoying the Captain Fantastic show at Kids Inspire’s Holiday Club in Essex

Lois Gilder has worked as a professional entertainer at Captain Fantastic for almost three years. She is also currently completing a degree in professional music theatre.

Captain Fantastic was originally set up in London in 2010 and was franchised in 2017. Each regional branch franchise is run by entertainers who have a history of performing on stages across the country, using their skills to engage audiences on a daily basis. Captain Fantastic has been voted the UK's Number One children's entertainment company by the trusted reviewing site FreeIndex.

For further information about Kids Inspire please visit their website: https://www.kidsinspire.org.uk/

For Kids to carry on the adventure see: https://www.youtube.com/captainfantastickids