Car buyers want lessons in charging before going electric

Lessons from dealers on how to use electric cars would make motorists more likely to buy them, new research indicates.

March’s Startline Used Car Tracker shows that almost half (46%) want help getting a charger installed at home and training in using public charging.

Also, 46% want to be taught how to maximise the life of the battery and 30% on how to use the main features in their electric car.

Finally, 29% would like further education on how to drive their electric car efficiently and 14% want information on which features – such as heating – potentially use the most power.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “Switching from a petrol or diesel car to an electric one is a big change for most people, and this research indicates they are nervous about the prospect and looking for support.

“They want to know that they’ll be able to charge at home, help to operate public charging and just simply how to use their new electric car – and they would like the dealer selling the vehicle to provide all of this.

“Some dealers are aware of this desire among customers and can provide some or all of these services as part of a comprehensive electric car buying experience. However, they are probably in the minority and more could or should be done by car retailers."

This month’s Startline Used Car Tracker also asked motorists about electric car pricing, prompted by a recent report showing that the average price difference between petrol and electric cars has fallen from 51% to 18% in the last six years.

Results showed a widespread of opinion, with 18% saying they would consider an electric car if it was priced the same as petrol, 18% willing to pay 10% more, and 17% to pay 20% more. Also, 14% said an electric car would have to be cheaper than petrol before they bought one.

Paul said: “On the used market, many electric models are moving towards or have hit price parity with petrol, so most of the people surveyed should not find the price a barrier to purchasing. Interestingly, only 7% of the motorists we spoke to said they would never buy an electric car, showing how resistance to the technology is now very low.”

The Startline Used Car Tracker is compiled monthly for Startline Motor Finance by APD Global Research, well-known in the motor industry for their business intelligence reporting and customer experience programs. This time, 302 consumers and 58 dealers were questioned.