Care home celebrates superstar amabassadors

Hilton Park relative ambassador, Bev Johnson along with her husband, Dennis.

Staff and residents at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham are celebrating the news that one of the homes much-loved residents, John Waller, and one of their equally loved family members, Beverley Johnson, have been elected Resident Ambassador and Relative Ambassador, respectively.

The roles of Resident and Relative Ambassador are very important roles within a care home and everybody at Hilton Park unanimously agreed that were no other people that they would want to represent them other than John and Bev.

John has been a resident at Hilton Park since November 2023 and has thrived in the care home environment, always taking part in the many activities that the home provides and is a well-loved resident. Bev has been coming to Hilton Park since the arrival of her husband, Dennis in November 2023 and can often be seen checking up on the other Hilton Park residents during her visits. Bev also attends every resident meeting and is a positive voice for all of the other residents and their families.

Geanina Tinca, General Manger at Hilton Park Care Home, said: “We are all incredibly proud of John and Bev. The role of the Resident Ambassador is an important one and they both take it all in their stride. They are both really wonderful ambassadors for Hilton Park and we simply could ask to have two better people to represent the home.”

John said: “I was so touched to be elected Resident Ambassador by my fellow residents and the staff here, it made me quite emotional really that they picked me. I am very proud to represent all of the residents. Hilton Park is such a lovely place to live and I think it says a lot that they have a Resident Ambassador to ensure everyone’s voices are heard.”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Hilton Park Care Home provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.