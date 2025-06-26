Care home resident gets to fish again

Hilton Park resident, John Waller

Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham has been taking advantage of the glorious weather to give one of it’s residents a trip down memory lane.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident, John Waller, had a long-time ambition to be able to go fishing again, so staff at the home loaded the homes’ minibus with fishing equipment and took John out for a mornings’ fishing at a local lake.

John has lived at Hilton Park since 2023 and is beloved by staff and residents alike and when staff found out how John used to be a regular angler at Sutton Gault they decided that it would be a lovely surprise to take re-unite John with one of his fabourite hobbies..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to this wonderful surprise, John, said: “Fishing has always been one of my passions. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that would do this for me. I am truly greatful.”

Hilton Park resident, John Waller

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Hilton Park. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in giving our residents the opportunity to carry on with their lifelong hobbies’ .It was wonderful to see how happy John was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.